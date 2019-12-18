Sony Michel honors Haiti, 'Be Like Brit' with My Cause, My Cleats

"A couple of their members actually showed up to some of my offseason events after they found out I was Haitian and wanted to do some work," he said. "I appreciated what they did after I got background information on what they did ... I just thought the cleats would be a good way to bring awareness to what they were doing."

His bright red cleats feature the Haitian flag, a drawing of the orphanage founded in Gengel's name and the phrase "Nou bouke," meaning "We're tired." The cleats also have the number 33 to signify the boys and girls at the orphanage, as well as the days it took to recover Gengel from the rubble.

Michel, whose parents moved to Florida from Haiti before he was born, still has family there, and the damage done in the 2010 earthquake was devastating beyond words. Having a platform through the football and the NFL, Michel wants to serve and help where he can, and that is something he can do to honor Gengel, too.

"The big picture is all about serving, just trying to make a difference, whether it's Be Like Brit," he said. "People need help, why not? It don't take much to make a difference. It's all about being willing to go out and do something."