Three Patriots selected to the AFC Pro Bowl squad

Unfiltered Notebook 12/17: Patriots prep for ball-hawking Bills

Game Preview: Bills at Patriots

Week 16: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

Patriots vs. Bills broadcast: How to watch & listen

2019 NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 16

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Bengals

Locker Room Celebration Following the Win over the Bengals

Tom Brady on WEEI 12/16: 'He's one of the great corners that will go down to ever play this game'

Stock Watch: Patriots get contributions in all three phases against Cincinnati

After Further Review: Signs of life from Pats offense as defense keeps forcing turnovers

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/15

A win and in: Patriots playoff-bound with victory in Cincy

Game Observations: Patriots tame Bengals with takeaways

Patriots vs. Bengals highlights | Week 15

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick works the field during practice before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Game Notes: Patriots clinch playoff spot for 21st time in Kraft’s 26 years of ownership

Samsonite Make Your Case: Patriots Defensive Player of the Decade?

Week 15: Patriots - Bengals Injury Report

Kyle Van Noy's invaluable work with adopted and foster kids makes him Patriots Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee

Sights and Sounds: Week 14 vs. Chiefs

Statement from the New England Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Hope for a Patriots playoff run?

After Further Review: Patriots can't walk their narrow path to victory this time

Game Observations: Patriots go down swinging to Chiefs

Two, Too Much: Patriots fall short for second straight week

Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019 04:47 PM

Sony Michel honors Haiti, 'Be Like Brit' with My Cause, My Cleats

writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

sony wm

Sony Michel is proud of his Haitian heritage, and that pride was on full display on Dec. 8. For My Cause, My Cleats, Michel paid tribute to his roots and a young woman whose spirit and legacy lives on.

You cannot tell the story of Michel's cleats without first telling the story of Britney Gengel. As a student at Lynn University, Gengel went to Haiti in 2010 to volunteer at local orphanages and work with children. On Jan. 12, 2010, Gengel sent her mother a text saying how excited she was and how, eventually, she wanted to start her own orphanage in Haiti.

Just hours after sending that message, a magnitude-7.0 earthquake hit Haiti, and Gengel was among the more than 300,000 killed in the disaster.

In the wake of tragedy, her family in Rutland, Mass., made her final message to them her lasting legacy, starting The Be Like Brit Foundation and opening an orphanage in Grand-Goâve. Now, 33 boys and 33 girls live in a home that was built on Gengel's dream, and Michel honored her life and the strength of Haitians through My Cause, My Cleats.

sony wm2

"A couple of their members actually showed up to some of my offseason events after they found out I was Haitian and wanted to do some work," he said. "I appreciated what they did after I got background information on what they did ... I just thought the cleats would be a good way to bring awareness to what they were doing."

His bright red cleats feature the Haitian flag, a drawing of the orphanage founded in Gengel's name and the phrase "Nou bouke," meaning "We're tired." The cleats also have the number 33 to signify the boys and girls at the orphanage, as well as the days it took to recover Gengel from the rubble.

Michel, whose parents moved to Florida from Haiti before he was born, still has family there, and the damage done in the 2010 earthquake was devastating beyond words. Having a platform through the football and the NFL, Michel wants to serve and help where he can, and that is something he can do to honor Gengel, too.

"The big picture is all about serving, just trying to make a difference, whether it's Be Like Brit," he said. "People need help, why not? It don't take much to make a difference. It's all about being willing to go out and do something."

You can bid on Michel's cleats on the NFL Auction's website.

