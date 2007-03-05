Official website of the New England Patriots

Source: Jets acquire RB Thomas Jones

The Chicago Bears reached a preliminary agreement to trade running back Thomas Jones to the New York Jets for a second-round draft pick.

Mar 05, 2007 at 03:50 AM

CHICAGO (March 5, 2007) -- The Chicago Bears reached a preliminary agreement to trade running back Thomas Jones to the New York Jets for a second-round draft pick.

A person familiar with the trade told The Associated Press the Jets will give up a second-round draft pick, 37th overall, for Jones, who rushed for 1,210 yards and six touchdowns in helping the Bears make the Super Bowl. The person did not wish to be identified because the trade has not been officially announced.

The 28-year-old Jones must pass a physical before the deal is complete. The Jets also would receive Chicago's second-round choice, No. 63 overall, in the trade. New York would surrender the second-rounder it received from Washington in a previous deal.

The Jets have been looking for a No. 1 running back since Curtis Martin was sidelined a year ago by knee problems. Martin is expected to retire.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

The Patriots ruled out rookie wide receivers Demario Douglas (concussion) and Kayshon Boutte (shoulder/illness) for Sunday's game vs. the Chargers, with second-year QB Bailey Zappe reportedly in line to start. 
The New England Patriots (2-9) and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-7) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
