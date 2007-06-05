Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Dec 10 - 12:00 AM | Mon Dec 13 - 08:55 AM

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

Gillette Stadium set for major renovation

Bye week primer: Who to root for?

5 Burning Questions at the Patriots bye week

Patriots: My Cause My Cleats

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Recapping the Bills, Davon Godchaux 1-on-1

Patriots Unfiltered: One-on-One with Davon Godchaux

Patriots This Week: Bills Lookback and End of Season Preview

Patriots' emerging defensive clutch fuels seven-game win streak

Sights and Sounds: Week 13 vs Buffalo Bills

AFC Playoff Picture: Pats all alone at the top

Lawrence Guy Named New England Patriots Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

Inside the Patriots Locker Room after the Win over the Bills

Patriots Mailbag: Post-Buffalo, Pre-Bye Edition

NFL Notes: Plenty of good, not great in 2021

Breaking down Patriots' big rushing night vs. Bills

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Bills presented by CarMax

What Went Right: Patriots run game dominates

Press Pass: Patriots players react to a win in frigid conditions

4 Keys from Patriots 14-10 win over Bills

Source: QB Green headed to Dolphins

Jun 05, 2007 at 02:00 AM

MIAMI (June 5, 2007) -- Trent Green could be on the field with the Dolphins by this weekend after Miami finally agreed to terms with Kansas City on a trade for the quarterback.

Green will undergo a physical in Miami and if he passes it, the trade will be completed, a person within the NFL with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. The person requested not to be identified because the deal is not official.

Neither team would confirm the trade. A Dolphins spokesman said he had no knowledge of a deal even being worked out, much less finalized. Green's agent, Jim Steiner, did not return messages seeking comment.

If the move happens, the 36-year-old Green would likely be with the Dolphins when they open a three-day minicamp on June 7.

Foxsports.com reported that Kansas City will get a fifth-round draft pick that could become a fourth-rounder instead, depending on how well Green plays in Miami.

In 5 1/2 seasons as Kansas City's starter, Green threw for 21,459 yards -- an average of 244 per game -- and 118 touchdowns while completing 62 percent of his passes. He missed eight games last season because of a concussion suffered in the season opener, and didn't believe he'd have a chance to fairly compete with Brodie Croyle and Damon Huard for the starting job in KC in 2007.

So he wanted a trade to South Florida and worked out a new contract several weeks ago with the Dolphins, who traded for Daunte Culpepper before the 2006 season.

"They haven't said, 'You're the guy, come right in,"' Green said last month when asked about his talks with the Dolphins. "They haven't told me one way or another. I just know I would have a much more fair chance, for my mind."

Culpepper played in only four games a year ago because of knee problems and is still trying to recover from major surgery in 2005. If the Green deal gets completed, Culpepper's status -- which is already uncertain for 2007 -- would become even more cloudy, and there is widespread speculation that the Dolphins may simply consider releasing him.

"It's unfortunate the way things turned out for Daunte," running back Ronnie Brown told Sirius NFL Radio.

Culpepper, who wants to participate in minicamp this weekend and begin competing for the starting job, is due to make $5.5 million in 2007.

Miami also drafted a quarterback this year, Brigham Young's John Beck in the second round after passing on a chance to take Notre Dame's Brady Quinn with the No. 9 overall pick -- which the Dolphins used on receiver-returner Ted Ginn Jr., of Ohio State.

Culpepper's health almost certainly was a major factor why Miami spent weeks trying to coax Kansas City into trading Green, who would have made $7.2 million this season with the Chiefs. The Dolphins offered the Chiefs a sixth-round pick long before April's draft, while Kansas City reportedly insisted on a fourth-round selection.

Green is one of seven NFL quarterbacks with at least three seasons of more than 4,000 yards passing and one of only four -- Peyton Manning, Dan Marino and Dan Fouts are the others -- to post that many yards in three consecutive seasons, doing so from 2003 through 2005.

"I support him in whatever he wants to do and whatever happens. ... But I sense some of his frustrations," Huard said in Kansas City on June 3.

Green and new Dolphins coach Cam Cameron have a long relationship. Both are former Indiana quarterbacks, and Cameron was Washington Redskins quarterbacks coach when Green was a third-stringer there in 1995 and 1996.

Cameron has repeatedly declined to comment specifically on the Green situation in recent weeks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.
news

Bye week primer: Who to root for?

With the Patriots set for their bye week, there are several games that could potentially impact the playoff race.
news

5 Burning Questions at the Patriots bye week

With four games to go, the Patriots' playoff seeding hopes rest entirely in their own hands. Here are the questions that will determine where they end up in January.
news

Gillette Stadium set for major renovation

Gillette Stadium will be undergoing construction starting in 2022.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

Bye week primer: Who to root for?

5 Burning Questions at the Patriots bye week

Gillette Stadium set for major renovation

Patriots' emerging defensive clutch fuels seven-game win streak

Fans keep Patriots Pro Bowl votes coming in

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Recapping the Bills, Davon Godchaux 1-on-1

Paul Perillo, Erik Scalavino, Tamara Brown, and Mike Dussault discuss the Patriots performance against the Bills with the extreme weather conditions. Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Davon Godchaux.

Patriots This Week: Bills Lookback and End of Season Preview

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots win against the Buffalo Bills and look ahead to the matchups that will wrap up the final few games of the season.

Patriots All Access: Bye Week

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Coach Belichick breaks down the final defensive series from Monday night's thriller, David Andrews discusses the closeness of this year's Patriots team, and find out what initiatives are important to the players as we share their thoughts as the annual My Cause My Cleats campaign kicks off. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Gillette Stadium Transition 2022-23

Recent photos of Gillette Stadium transition to future renderings set for completion in 2023.

Patriots: My Cause My Cleats

The My Cause My Cleats NFL initiative allows players to represent organizations that are the most meaningful to them. See Patriots players Nick Folk, Devin McCourty, Hunter Henry, and Ted Karras talk about the organizations they chose to support.

Patriots Unfiltered: One-on-One with Davon Godchaux

Tamara Brown sits down with defensive tackle Davon Godchaux to discuss his experiences playing football with the Patriots. Davon also speaks about his passion for clothing by inspiring confidence.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Read and React: Despite dyslexia, Guy perseveres

A long-undiagnosed learning disability hasn't prevented Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy from making the most of his life and being a positive example to others.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising