Game-Day Roster Update: Defense loses three starters

Expert Predictions: Week 9 picks for Patriots at Jets

Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Jets

Coffee with the Coach: Getting ready for the Jets

Unfiltered Notebook 11/6: Newton sees Pats ready to go vs. Jets

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Pats look to break winless streak vs. winless Jets

Unfiltered Notebook 11/5: Onwenu's surprising versatility

Belestrator: Preparing for the Versatile New York Defense

Week 9: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Unfiltered Notebook 11/4: Reinforcements will have to wait

Patriots Acquire WR Isaiah Ford in a Trade with Miami; Announce Additional Roster Moves

Analysis: Patriots trade for receiver Isaiah Ford

Unfiltered Notebook 11/3: McDaniels finds pieces to build on

Week 9 NFL Notes: Flores makes the right move

Unfiltered Notebook 11/2: Pats will keep fighting

After Further Review: Young guns stand out despite disappointing loss

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/2

Cam Newton on WEEI 11/2: 'We can turn this thing around'

Patriots fans get creative with pumpkins, Halloween costumes

Game Observations: Patriots fumble chance to knock off Bills

Top Bill-ing: New England battles, ultimately succumbs to East-leading Buffalo

What Went Wrong: Ball Security & Run Defense

Cam Newton 11/1: 'It's unacceptable - I have to protect the ball better'

No Fans at Gillette Stadium Through 2020 Season

Statement from Gillette Stadium – November 9, 2020

Throughout the last several months, Gillette Stadium officials and the Kraft Sports + Entertainment organization have worked diligently to develop a plan to safely host fans at a reduced capacity. We have done so in collaboration with a team of infectious disease experts and the Massachusetts Reopening Advisory Board and feel confident in our plan, which complies with guidelines issued by the CDC, the National Football League and Major League Soccer.

We have recently been informed that the Governor's Executive Order prohibiting large capacity venues from opening to the public will remain in force for the remainder of the 2020 football and soccer seasons.

We understand that the advisory board, Governor Baker and Lt. Governor Polito made this decision with the health and safety of the community in mind. Still, we know that this decision will be disappointing to the friends and family members of our respective teams and countless Patriots and Revolution Season Ticket Members who were eager to attend games this season.

As we turn our focus to 2021, we will continue to work closely with the advisory board to safely reopen our building. We look forward to welcoming Patriots and Revolution fans back home to Gillette Stadium upon being granted approval next year.

Patriots announce a series of roster moves

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed DL Tashawn Bower to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and activated LB Terez Hall and WR Kristian Wilkerson to the 53-man roster from the practice squad (Standard Elevations).
Patriots, Revolution and Gulf Oil to host special Food4Vets distribution at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7

42,000 meals will be donated to military, veterans and their families.
Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Donna Fessler from Wellesley, Mass.

Donna Fessler from Wellesley, Mass. was selected as a 2020 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for her commitment to Women's Lunch Place in Boston.
Patriots Activate C David Andrews; Announce Additional Roster Moves

The New England Patriots announced that they have activated C David Andrews to the 53-man roster from Injured Reserve and elevated DL Tashawn Bower (Standard Elevation) and DL Nick Thurman (COVID-19 Replacement) to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.
The Patriots Hall of Fame Presented by Raytheon Technologies Announces its Patriots All-Dynasty Team Exhibit

Eight Patriots Hall of Famers included on The All-Dynasty Team.
Former Patriots P/QB Tom Yewcic Passed Away

Boston Patriot and a member of the 1960s All-Decade Team Passes at Age 88.
Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Joanie Cullinan from Watertown, Mass.

Joanie Cullinan from Watertown, Mass. was selected as a 2020 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for her commitment to 15-40 Connection. As part of this recognition, the New England Patriots Foundation will be making a $5,000 donation to the nonprofit organization. 
Game Notes: Cam Newton becomes second NFL quarterback to reach 5,000 career rushing yards

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to Kim Carrington from Mattapan, Mass.

Kim Carrington from Mattapan, Mass. was selected as a 2020 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for her commitment to Playworks New England. As part of this recognition, the New England Patriots Foundation will be making a $5,000 donation to the nonprofit organization. 
NFL Announces Schedule Changes

Following the postponement of the Week 5 Denver Broncos at New England Patriots game, the NFL announced today the following schedule changes.
Broncos-Patriots game postponed

The Denver Broncos at New England Patriots game scheduled for Monday, October 12 at 5:00 p.m. ET has been postponed.

