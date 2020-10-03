Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Oct 02 - 12:00 AM | Sun Oct 04 - 01:55 PM

NFL Statement on New England-Kansas City Game

Statement from the New England Patriots

Reports: Cam Newton out vs. Chiefs due to COVID-19

Patriots All Access: Chiefs Preview

Expert Predictions: Week 4 picks for Patriots at Chiefs

Analysis: Despite Andrews loss, Patriots in good hands at center 

Keys to the Game presented by CarMax: Patriots aim for statement win vs. Chiefs

Week 4: Patriots - Chiefs Injury Report

What They're Saying: Kansas City Chiefs

Game Preview: Patriots at Chiefs

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Chiefs

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Raiders

Sights and Sounds: Week 3 vs. Raiders

Unfiltered Notebook 9/29: Can Pats slow down Chiefs?

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/29

Week 4 NFL Notes: Bring on the Noise

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Looking for LBs, kicking problems and more

Locker Room Celebration Following the Victory against the Raiders

After Further Review: Ground game finishes what takeaways started

Week 5 Schedule Change: Broncos - Patriots Shifts to 4:25 PM

No dice, Vegas: Patriots thwart Raiders' invasion

Game Observations: Pats find late stride to down Raiders

Newton 9/27: 'We find ways to win'

Game Notes: Bill Belichick reaches 275 regular season victories

Belichick: 'We did enough to deserve to win'

Statement from the New England Patriots

Oct 03, 2020 at 11:28 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2500x1406-helmets-generic-ds
David Silverman/New England Patriots

"Late last night, we received notice that a Patriots player tested positive for COVID-19. The player immediately entered self-quarantine. Several additional players, coaches and staff who have been in close contact with the player received point of care tests this morning and all were negative for COVID-19.

"We are in close consultation with the NFL, as well as our team of independent doctors and specialists, and will follow their guidance regarding our scheduled trip to Kansas City and game against the Chiefs. The health and safety of our team, as well as our opponent, are of highest priority."

Related Content

news

NFL Statement on New England-Kansas City Game

​​The New England-Kansas City game scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday will be rescheduled to Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/2

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Friday, October 2, 2020.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/30

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/29

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.
news

Patriots Sign CB Michael Jackson Sr. to the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced that that they have signed CB Michael Jackson Sr. to the practice squad.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/28

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference on Monday, September 28, 2020.
news

Week 5 Schedule Change: Broncos - Patriots Shifts to 4:25 PM

The NFL announced today a scheduling change for Week 5 on Sunday, October 11. The Denver Broncos at New England Patriots game will move from 1:00 PM ET to 4:25 PM ET on CBS.
news

Game Notes: Bill Belichick reaches 275 regular season victories

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Patriots Present Patriots Difference Maker of the Week Award to William Wolff from Boston, Mass.

William 'Bill' Wolff from Boston, Mass. was selected as a 2020 Patriots Difference Maker of the Week for his commitment to Friends of the Blackstone School. As part of this recognition, the New England Patriots Foundation will be making a $5,000 donation to the Boston-based nonprofit. 
news

Patriots Make a Series of Roster Transactions 

The Patriots have announced the following transactions ahead of Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/25

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference on Friday, September 25, 2020.

Latest News

NFL Statement on New England-Kansas City Game

Reports: Cam Newton out vs. Chiefs due to COVID-19

Statement from the New England Patriots

Unfiltered Notebook 10/2: Pats D playing with new edge

Week 4: Patriots - Chiefs Injury Report

Patriots Sign LB Michael Pinckney to the Practice Squad; Release DL Xavier Williams from the Practice Squad

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/2

Expert Predictions: Week 4 picks for Patriots at Chiefs

Patriots News Blitz 10/2: Newton-McDaniels perfect match

Keys to the Game presented by CarMax: Patriots aim for statement win vs. Chiefs

Analysis: Despite Andrews loss, Patriots in good hands at center 

Unfiltered Notebook 10/1: Newton looks to put it all together vs. Chiefs

Patriots Sign OL Jordan Roos to the Practice Squad; Release WR Mason Kinsey from the Practice Squad.

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Chiefs

Game Preview: Patriots at Chiefs

What They're Saying: Kansas City Chiefs

Brandon Copeland to host virtual financial literacy assembly for students, teachers and parents

Unfiltered Notebook 9/30: Dugger, Onwenu making early contributions

Patriots News Blitz 10/1: Pats face tough test in KC

Transcript: Andy Reid Conference Call 9/30

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/30

Patriots News Blitz 9/30: Turning the page to KC

Unfiltered Notebook 9/29: Can Pats slow down Chiefs?

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/29

Week 4 NFL Notes: Bring on the Noise

Advertising