Stephon Gilmore, UnitedHealthcare make donation to help families in need

"I had a history with the Boys and Girls Club growing up and I have a history with them in the past during the season. I went and visited their facility and I felt like it was a good time to give back because a lot of people it's already hard in life to provide for families in need, so during this time a lot of people can't work and a lot of people aren't working right now. I felt like in my heart it was a good time to give back." '

Though Gilmore said he prefers to be "hands-on" when it comes to giving back, he knows the situation right now won't allow for that and a financial contribution right now will go a long way for families who are struggling to make ends meet.

"Those kids are always excited when I come there. Just seeing them, shaking their hand," he said. "They look up to people like me, so I just try to show my face. It's one thing helping out in the way I did. Obviously, it's a great way, but when they actually see you, they'll remember that forever."

In doing so, both throughout the season and donations made from thousands of miles away during the off-season, it's all part of the promise that Gilmore made to himself when he was young.

"I'm just thankful I'm in the position I am now. I'm appreciative to have the opportunity to give back," Gilmore said. "I always told myself as a kid, if I ever get in a position to help people that need help, that I was going to try and do that as much as I can."

As this stressful and scary time continues, Gilmore had a simple but encouraging message for those in New England.