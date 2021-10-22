Stevenson elevating in Patriots backfield

Patriots rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson had an outstanding preseason for the Patriots, scoring five touchdowns, including a 91-yarder in the opener against the Washington Football Team. His strong running, averaging 7.2 yards-per-carry through the three games in August and finishing as the leading preseason rushing in the NFL, was reason to believe that the rookie would make an immediate impact.

But in the first game, Stevenson had a fumble and struggled on a pass protection rep, cutting his debut short. After spending the next three games inactive, Stevenson has bounced back in the last two games, rushing 16 times for 46 yards, including his first career regular-season touchdown against the Cowboys, while also chipping in an intriguing three catches for 39 yards.

"I'm getting a feel for the game a little bit more, just getting comfortable with my teammates and I know that they're starting to trust me more so that makes me even more confident," said Stevenson on Thursday evening. "I think it's just a confidence thing."

With rising confidence, Stevenson offers intriguing potential for the Patriots backfield that has battled through injuries and inconsistencies through six games. They're led by workhorse Damien Harris, who has three touchdowns and 331 rushing yards. But at 23rd in rushing offense DVOA and 27th in rushing yards per game, the group could certainly use the kind of boost that Stevenson could provide, especially after James White's hip injury landed him on IR.