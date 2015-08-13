Stock Watch: Jimmy Garoppolo's ups and downs against Green Bay

Jonas Gray – With LeGarrette Blount among the many players sidelined to injury, Gray got his chance to get some early carries. He made the most, mostly on a 55-yard touchdown run in which he burst off the right side and then pulled away for the score. Blount is the lead back in the mix for traditional carries, but Gray could have much more of a role than we saw from him down the stretch a year ago after his breakout 200-yard effort in Indy. Gray got off to a decent start behind the inexperienced line with his long run and then a two-point conversion.

Chandler Jones – Coming off an offseason in which he was limited by an unspecified injury, Jones got off to a great preseason start with a sack on the first defensive snap against Green Bay. He burst off the right edge and grabbed hold of Aaron Rodgers. If the Patriots new-look defense is going to succeed in 2015 it will need a healthy, productive Jones to be a part of the picture on that side of the ball. That first play first impression was a nice way to start the year, even just in exhibition action.

Malcolm Butler – The second-year cornerback was highly competitive and physical in his action early in the first quarter at left cornerback. Butler showed his aggressive style and never-ending confidence in his limited playing time against Rodgers and an impressive receiving corps, even though his action didn't really come against top targets Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb.

Stephen Gostkowski – The newly-rich New England kicker earned his money on his first attempt of the summer with a 56-yard field goal to end the first half. Oh, he also almost put the first kickoff of the game into the fans in the new on-field Optum Club in the south end zone at Gillette Stadium. Gostkowski, working with a new long snapper, appears to be in midseason form already this August.

Sell

Josh Boyce – The third-year receiver has had a nice summer on the practice field. Unfortunately for him and his bid to rekindle his career in New England that didn't translate to the preseason game field. Boyce had a bad drop on an early would-be reception from Brady, which is never a good way to get in the quarterback's good graces. Boyce then missed out on a lot of chances on deep balls from Garoppolo. The former TCU star is supposed to be a speed burner, but he just never really seems to find that extra gear when it's needed on the field. Boyce was targeted 11 times and only had two catches. Not good. He did have a couple nice returns but it wasn't a great night for Boyce when injuries to the likes of Julian Edelman, Brandon LaFell, Aaron Dobson and Brian Tyms gave him extra chances to shine.

Logan Ryan – The third-year corner should be in the mix for the starting right corner job opposite Butler. He was among the many guys getting chances in the secondary throughout the game. But he didn't play very well. He got burnt by Jeff Janis for a 25-yard touchdown. Ryan needs to play better at the line to give himself a chance as the play extends. Ryan was an extra corner in the veteran-heavy backfield last fall. Now more might be expected of him. For one night, he didn't look ready for the increased expectations in what will be an ongoing battle for a role on the new-look defense.

Chris Barker – Barker has been forced to shift outside to the left tackle spot from his usual guard role due to injuries to Nate Solder and Marcus Cannon. He didn't handle it well as the Packers were pretty aggressive and got after the New England passers. Garoppolo was sacked seven times. Barker wasn't the only guy to struggle on the line, but he certainly was a part of the protection problems.