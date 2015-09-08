Stork status for opener unclear; 9/8 notes

For the third straight practice, Bryan Stork was not on the field with the Patriots when media were allowed to observe the team. New England's starting center, therefore, remains a question mark for Thursday night's regular season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It's unusual for a player who misses an entire week's worth of practice leading up to a game to suit up for that game.

Stork suffered a concussion in early August and was seen only sparingly in the locker room and on the field in a rehab capacity. He dressed for practice this past Saturday, but hasn't been on the field for the three practices since then.