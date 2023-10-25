Strikes for Tykes: McCourty Twins pass torch to David Andrews to host charity bowling event

Despite his skill level, the bowling event was one the couple looked forward to every year.

It's looked different over the years, with Jerod Mayo passing the hosting torch to running back James White, and then to Devin and Jason McCourty after that. But no matter whose name was on the program, the cause remained the same: children receiving care at Boston Medical Center.

Over the past thirteen years, the event has raised $3.6 million, with the 2022 tournament raising $485,000. But with both McCourtys having retired, the Andrews family wondered who would take over the celebrity bowling tournament.

"We went to our first Mayo Bowl in 2015, my rookie year," Andrews said. "I had no idea where this journey would lead. It's a great cause, the Boston Medical Center is a great, great hospital. It does great work for the community, and it's something we've been a part of my whole career, and now to finally be hosting it, it comes full circle. It's a huge honor. A lot of great players and teammates have hosted it that I've looked up to.