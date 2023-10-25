Official website of the New England Patriots

Strikes for Tykes: McCourty Twins pass torch to David Andrews to host charity bowling event

Upholding a longstanding New England Patriots tradition, David Andrews hosted the annual "Strikes for Tykes' bowling tournament benefiting Boston Medical Center.

Oct 25, 2023 at 03:29 PM
Alexandra Francisco

David Andrews, Bryce Baringer, Jake Andrews, Sidy Sow
Admittedly, David Andrews isn't the best at bowling.

It's actually one of the only competitive activities that the New England Patriots captain's wife, Mackenzie, has beaten him in.

"I actually beat him in bowling one time in college," Mackenzie said Monday ahead of the Strikes for Tykes event they hosted in Boston.

"It's the only thing I've ever beaten him in. I don't know if we've ever gone bowling together since aside from these events."

David doesn't entirely disagree.

"I rolled a strike last year on my first roll and then didn't do anything else," he said. "So, I'm pretty terrible at bowling."

Despite his skill level, the bowling event was one the couple looked forward to every year.

It's looked different over the years, with Jerod Mayo passing the hosting torch to running back James White, and then to Devin and Jason McCourty after that. But no matter whose name was on the program, the cause remained the same: children receiving care at Boston Medical Center.

Over the past thirteen years, the event has raised $3.6 million, with the 2022 tournament raising $485,000. But with both McCourtys having retired, the Andrews family wondered who would take over the celebrity bowling tournament. 

"We went to our first Mayo Bowl in 2015, my rookie year," Andrews said. "I had no idea where this journey would lead. It's a great cause, the Boston Medical Center is a great, great hospital. It does great work for the community, and it's something we've been a part of my whole career, and now to finally be hosting it, it comes full circle. It's a huge honor. A lot of great players and teammates have hosted it that I've looked up to.

"It's something we believe in. It's something we thought was really important. I think we talked about who was going to do it this summer because it's an event we always go to, so it's a huge honor to be part of it. The biggest thing you can give is your time. We're happy to be here tonight and happy to support. It's great to get the guys and have us all come together and enjoy each other's time for a great cause."

One day after a big win against the Buffalo Bills, his Patriots teammates came out in droves to support the Andrews family and Boston Medical Center.

They included Mac Jones, Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki, Trent Brown, Cole Strange, Atonio Mafi, Bailey Zappe, Ty Montgomery, Sidy Sow, James Ferentz, Jake Andrews, Chad Ryland, Bryce Baringer, Joe Cardona, Andrew Stueber, Matt Sokol, and Matthew Judon – who Andrews prohibited from actually bowling due to the injury that landed him on IR.

Retired legend Devin McCourty even made the trip to ensure the transition went smoothly.

"I'm happy for him because now he's officially old," McCourty said of Andrews taking over the event.

"He used to be the young guy, but now he's looking around the locker room and he probably feels like he's out of touch a little bit, being old and married with a kid. It's awesome to see, an undrafted guy, his growth and his leadership continue to get better every year."

