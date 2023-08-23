Sushi Chefs and Samurais: Ja'Whaun Bentley, Myles Bryant got out of their comfort zone in Japan this offseason

"This was in Kyoto," Bentley explained. "It was a small little door and we went in there. I was like, 'Oh, this is a real dojo.' So we went in there and at the time, I had planned to just chill and look around and kind of just get a lay of the samurai land. But as soon as we walked through the door the instructor told us to take our shoes off and get ready."

Along with the history lesson, they learned about different techniques and tactics. The teammates heard about the various weapons, had a chance to toss poisonous darts, and learned how to escape from being trapped in a dark room.

"I quickly learned that I'm more of a samurai than a ninja," Bentley said. "Ninjas are a lot smaller and need to be dipping and diving into small places and climbing things. Samurais are more of the warrior type, carrying a big sword rather than little knives and things like that. She broke it down for us and honestly, I didn't know that samurais were real outside of television shows and animated series. I was a little out of my element but we learned a lot.

"I know for a fact that I may not ever throw on a samurai outfit again so I was like, get the camera, and let's get some pictures. Let me do all the poses we learned in class. It was great. I definitely had a better time than I expected and it exceeded my expectations."

That Sony a7 III was put to work.

Bentley had been looking for a reason to justify the camera purchase, and they would walk around the streets taking photographs. He mentioned how safe he felt, even in the dark, and gushed about how clean the country was.

"Japan is probably the cleanest place I've ever been to in my life," Bentley said. "It didn't matter what area we were in or what city. Even the alleyways, nothing on the ground. But good luck finding a trash can. When I went to Starbucks I was walking around with the cup for at least three hours."

Walking around with an empty plastic cup wasn't the only dead giveaway that he and Bryant were tourists.

Bentley was a little culture shocked when he realized taxi doors open and close by themselves, and that people don't ever put their bags on the ground. Everyone had good style, whether it was high-end clothes or normal streetwear, and he saw as many Louis Vuitton stores in Japan as you would see McDonald's chains in the United States.

He knew bowing was common practice, but didn't really realize the extent.

"I'm talking about, you could see someone bow 10 times in a span of one conversation," Bentley said. "They'll just be talking to one of their friends. I thought that was cool because it shows that everybody has a level of respect for everyone. That's the culture."

The experience taught him more than just history, too. Their itinerary left no stone unturned, and when it came time to go home, Bentley and Bryant know they did the trip right.

"When it was time to go back we kind of looked at each other and were like, 'Yeah, I think we did it all,'" Bentley said.

Leaving was bittersweet for Bentley, who hopes to return to Japan one day, but the trip left him with a desire to see much more of the world.

It also left him with a new perspective.

"Everyone is really upbeat," Bentley said of the Japanese.