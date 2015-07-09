Tackling Tech: A Close Look at Binge Viewing, the NFL Way

-DVRs.TiVo's introduction of a digital video recorder (DVR) that enables users to record TV shows and movies for watching at their convenience was a technology of binging game changer. DVR owners typically don't watch TV series in their scheduled time slots. These breakthrough devices also allow owners to record entire seasons of past TV shows.

Better still, many DVRs allow consumers to skip ads when they play back their recorded shows which has been a sore spot with TV network owners for which sold ads are revenue.

While most DVRs record and store content on internal hard drives, pay TV provides such as Comcast, with its X1 platform enable customers to record shows and movies that are stored in the cable giant's internal network. This X1 is an example of a cloud-based DVR because the storage and other capabilities are in the network, not in the device in your home.

NFL Binge Approach:You don't need a DVR to binge watch NFL content (games or originals). NFL Game Rewind has DVR controls and more.

It's important to note that the league's NFL Now app contains video-on-demand capability that lets you watch past episodes of some of its original series. The premium version of the app only costs about $3 a month.

You can also binge view a treasure trove of team- and player-specific video content with the powerful app. It doesn't show live games but provides plenty of live programming including news shows, highlights and more.

-Netflix. The over-the-web subscription TV service added big fuel to the binging fire in 2013, when it made the entire season of its first original series, House of Cards, available at one time, enabling fans to view the entire schedule of installments in far few sittings than needed to watch a new episode once a week.

This is more of a business than tech effort though Netflix did address the potential network congestion and overload problems by paying ISPs like Comcast extra for preferred transmission to the homes of their Internet customers.

NFL Binge Approach: Netflix lacks live and on demand sports content. But it doesn't lack the courage to evolve and innovate. Don't be surprised at all if the NFL takes a page out of the subscription streaming service's book and releases an entire season of one or more of its originals at once, just as Netflix did with House of Cards. This approach supercharges binge viewing since you don't have to wait a week for the next new episode in a series.

-Internet Streaming Services. Those who find the limitations and/or cost of pay-TV cable service have options beyond Netflix to watch past episodes and seasons of TV shows when they choose. Hulu, Amazon, and other online streamers also fit the bill.

Newer options which contain fewer channels than traditional cable TV, and typically cost less, have been popping up this year with Dish Network's Sling service and Sony's Vue for gaming console users. Channel-specific subscription web services from HBO and Showtime are also available now.

Some services include DVR functionality. Others don't.

NFL Binge Approach: The NFL is no stranger to live and on-demand Internet streaming services as its streams games live outside North America via NFL Game Pass. NFL Preseason Live is another streaming app available. NFL Game Rewind is a streaming service that provides DVR controls and other frills (watching multiple matches at once) for games after they have ended.

You need to look closely at the growing list of web streaming services to see what if any NFL content they carry. None has arisen as a substitute for live games via over-the-air broadcast or on channels that comes with most pay-TV services.

NFL-Yahoo Game On(line)

Lastly, remember that the league has teamed with Yahoo to stream a regular season game from London live on the world wide web this season, free for viewers. The league termed it a "test." Truer words have perhaps never been spoken.

Expect the NFL to test any and everything with this undertaking and the results going a long way toward the league offering more viewing options to bingers and regular fans alike.

Binge watch responsibly. And stay tuned.