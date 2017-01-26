Tackling Tech: Awash in Fan Data, the NFL Seeks Analytics to Drive Decisions

Analytics in sports can be used on data collected by players, game video and ticketing, among others. Let's take a look at customer-targeted items large and smaller that are data generators:

Promotions. Team-held special events, sweepstakes, raffles, ticket giveaways and more are a staple on social media, especially Facebook. Like and share to possibly win a pair of tickets, or just like the page and its periodic postings.

"Fan Cams."These features allow people to find and tag themselves in a HD crowd shot taken during the game. If you wish this to be posted on Facebook, you must provide your name and email address and provide the system your Facebook page location, profile info and your list of contacts.

Pick a Song. At Gillette Stadium, fans in the stands are prompted to tweet for one of two song choices listed on the big video board.

Team and game-day apps. The former are commonplace in NFL markets with teams providing everything from team news, views and video clips to pro shop shopping access. Game day apps focus more on what you need to get to, enjoy, and get home from games. They leverage in seat concession ordering and finding the shortest rest room lines. There are many sponsorship opportunities for both app types.

Wait Lists.These lists can be used to enable fans of sold out team stadiums to pay to wait for season ticket to become available. In the meantime these fans gain access to many non-game amenities such as concert/event ticket pre-sales, discounts on merchandise and playoff ticket access.

The wait list option can also provide a mountain of data on the music and non-game event preferences of those waiting and provide them with focused opportunities.

Though wait lists have in some cases been around for decades, offering attractive amenities to those on them is relatively new for some franchises.

Stadium Wi-Fi.Stadium wireless networks provide a different but valuable type of data to venue IT planners and marketers. Analytics packages offered with networking gear, such as that from Extreme Networks, provide granular insights on wireless net uses, preferences and user behavior. The results can be used in historical comparisons of wireless network use whether they are for game - or concert-goers.