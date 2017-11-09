Tackling Tech: Colston Moves from NFL Stardom to Driving Athlete Analytics for All

But during his playing career, which began as a seventh-round draft pick in 2006 and ended as a household-name star wide receiver after the 2015 regular season, athlete performance measurement and analysis products were few and far between - and in their infancy as far as evolution was concerned.

During this period, the vast amount of data available for those interested in advancing the injury prevention cause was already overwhelming, let alone relevant, Colston recalls. "From the player perspective, you want to peak at the right times. But with the tons of data being thrown against the wall, you need to get to the information that can be applied to athlete actions."

Analyzing that data for athletes, trainers and coaches at a price point that makes Precision's sports science service available to the masses is the challenge before Colston and his London-based client.

The Bottom Line

Bringing athlete analytics to the masses using the subscription service model shouldn't be a tough sell for Precision and Colston as this approach offers an attractive alternative to big equipment and software purchases common with tech for the most elite athletes and pro sports teams.

Should other sports tech and science companies choose to follow the subscription service, we could see a wealth of crucial offerings made available to athletes from weekend warriors to Sunday NFL standouts.

Stay tuned!