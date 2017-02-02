Tackling Tech: Despite Challenge, Intel's 360 Player View Ready for Super Bowl

"This data, called 'freeD video,' allows us to not only create 'impossible views' replays for broadcast, but also gives the home user complete interactivity on their 6th Generation Intel Core processor, ushering a new type of video format and visual language," explained Intel's Philips. The team uses an Intel High-Performance Computing system to power this process.

Intel has also been working with Tom Brady to create an Intel 360 user-generated video. Participants can visit experiencemore.intel.com to create their own frame of the star to add to a user-generated video. The best images created of Brady will be aggregated in a gallery available online for sharing and exploration. The challenge culminates with the release of the video on Super Bowl Sunday.

"We are building the foundation to take sports and technology to new heights with solutions that will allow fans to experience the game like never before, all in a personalized way," said James Carwana, general manager, Intel Sports Group, in prepared comments. "Intel's technology in the biggest football game of the year is one example of how we are driving a new wave of powerful technologies that will transform sports for athletes, teams, fans, coaches and even broadcasters."

The Bottom Line

Though daunting, Intel is up to the challenge of producing 360 degree replays and Be the Player video clips in much less than a few minutes. Its system has already been tested in over a dozen NFL stadiums this past year and used internationally to cover events beyond pro football.

The base 360 tech is already in use at three NFL venues allowing fans to view the replays on large video boards. Fox Sports will bring the advanced version of 360 degree replays to fans on Sunday.

The company doesn't have to "sell" fans on these features as seeing is clearly believing. But once fans get a look at 360 degree replays and Be the Player video clips in Super Bowl 51, demand should outweigh supply. That could create a larger challenge for Intel than reducing the time to create the clips.

Enjoy Super Bowl 51, and stay tuned!