Tackling Tech: Do Fans Want Their NFL Team TV Apps?

By partnering with special application creation companies such as Bottle Rocket, the duo and at least several others have created team apps that bring a wide array of non-game video programming to their fans. Connected team apps are viewed as the latest means to up the ante in the ongoing effort to better engage with fans.

The team-specific apps are providing fans more behind-the-scenes and reality-type video content than is found on regional sports networks and local sports segments, and better still, fans don't need an expensive cable-TV type channel bundle to view it. The connected apps appeal to cord cutters and cord nevers (those that will never sign up for traditional pay-TV cable bundles), among others.

All Aboard?

Not all NFL clubs are interested in connected TV team apps. In recent years, several teams have substantially increased the amount of video on their teams' websites. Some are focused on other tech projects that enable greater video sharing among fans. Yet others are busy getting their feet more than wet with stadium Wi-Fi implementations.

And don't forget those teams with brand new or soon-to-be opened stadiums that fans need to get accustomed to. Eight teams spent much of this year installing massive, high-def camera rings up over the field to capture live video to help build 360-degree replays using freeD systems from Intel. The team tech to-do list would never seem to get shorter.

Vikings Now

For the Minnesota Vikings, creation of its free team connected app was a high priority.

Not long before the kickoff of the 2017 NFL season, the team launched Vikings Now. The free team app is available on Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV. "It features the latest content from Vikings Entertainment Network, including exclusive programming and full episodes of Vikings Connected, Beyond the Gridiron and Vikings Gameplan," according to a report on the team's website. The club app will also include NFL Network segments and highlights.

"By expanding to connected TV, fans are now able to watch their favorite Vikings videos and stories right on their television, mobile app, laptop or tablet," said Vikings Executive Director of Digital Media and Innovation, Scott Kegley, in prepared comments at launch. "It was important for us to be able to be on all three of these connected TV platforms, bringing our fan base content in 1080p HD."

Vikings fans can also get exclusive content by downloading the team's mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

Rocketing