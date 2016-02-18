Tackling Tech: How tech can help launch the NFL's L.A. Rams

There's comparatively little worry of fueling outreach for the L.A. Rams and generating fan interest in a new or relocated team the way there was with the Houston Texans roughly 14 years ago. In fact, rea report from the L.A. Times claims deposits for season ticket sales for the Rams started strong last week, one indication that a connection has been made between the Rams and pro football fans in the nation's second largest U.S. TV market.

That's no small task when you consider the long list of well-established pro franchises that compete in this large metro market: the Oakland Raiders, Dodgers, Kings, Clippers, Galaxy and of course the Lakers (and UCLA Bruins at the major college level). You could debate yet others.

Sure, there's a huge IT infrastructure effort required for the team tech systems and for the new stadium, but let's look at how tech is/can help promote the team locally and globally and how that's far easier now than when the Texans took did the same in Houston's Reliant Stadium in 2002.

Starting Up: Then and Now

-TV to the Rescue. Again. Though TV existed in 2002, it has evolved massively since with the rise of sports-only channels, regional sports networks and much more airtime given to sportscasts by the NFL's TV broadcast partners that help build the league roughly 50 years ago. Add in the league-created and owned NFL Network which is already in 72 million U.S. homes. As a result, you'd be hard pressed to find a fan that doesn't know that the St. Louis Rams are headed to Los Angeles.

When the L.A. Rams begin operations the NFL will have teams in the 18 largest U.S. TV markets according to **www.stationindex.com**.

-Logistics. The league has held multiple games per regular season on London for years now (though the stadiums are already there) and recently announced plans to head south of the border for a return to Mexico City this season. Last October, the NFL did $17 million deal to have Yahoo stream one game live free and around-the-word (while being carried over the air in the teams' local markets here in the states. In 2002, there weren't any games outside the U.S. and the only real streaming of pro sports then was CBS Sports delivery of the college basketball March Madness tournament.

-Expanded Game Distribution.As many expected, the league split the TV rights (link) for its Thursday Night Football games between CBS and NBC. Its NFL Network does reach 72 million U.S. homes but the two broadcast giants reach farther. There was neither the NFL Network nor regular Thursday Night Football in 2002 to feature Houston Texan games.