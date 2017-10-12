Tackling Tech: Is the NFL Next for Fan-Controlled Team Venue Cams?

By letting the fan control the robotic cameras, Brizi is looking to next level the current, limited approach of "fan cams," some of which create an image of everyone in the stands that fans can later use to find themselves and share he photos with friends on Facebook and beyond.

Brizi is an upstart that's in growth mode as far as hiring and seeking additional investment is concerned. It seeks a VP of Sports Partnerships and has facilities in Beantown and Toronto. The company estimates 74% of fans take photos at games, which seems low if you've attended a pro football game in recent years.

Brizi claims it captures "memories that are closest the closest thing to the stadium experience itself." Its current customers include the NBA, The U.S. Open and the Australian Open. The company won the recent SXSW Accelerator Pitch in its category and claims to have captivated fans in 95 countries across over 4,200 hours of usage time in which it took nearly 80,000 fan photos.

But the company faces challenges breaking into the NFL, largely because its team stadiums are far larger than that of NBA, golf and tennis venues. Therefore, it would take the fan cams longer to map the stadium, and more cameras might be needed to handle higher demand for photos.

Fan Impact

Crowd shots are fun and shareable, but aren't designed to focus on you and your friends beyond the one view available from fan cams used in certain NFL venues. And you have to wait for a day or two in most cases to have access to the panoramic fan can photos for sharing via Facebook, Twiiter and email.