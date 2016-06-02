Tackling Tech: Is the NFL's Game Tech Pipeline Backed Up?

A staffer, who shadows the replay official with a tech backpack, would hand a Surface with the video views needed to make a decision on a review to the official. That would be in place of him or her heading from wherever to the replay booth, going under the hood, watching camera views and running back out to announce the decision.

This process enhancement would seem to be just what the doctor ordered with the league deciding that reviews would be capped at 60 seconds apiece. That seems short when you consider that a change announced at the meeting last week will allow on-field refs and rules gurus at the league office In New York to interact in real-time to administer plays if need be.

The Balancing Act

The credo/mission phrase of NFL Football Operations seems to be "balancing technology with tradition."

I love this line. But doing this has to be the single toughest balancing act I've come across in everyday life that brings to my mind an image of a man on a unicycle, juggling balls and while keeping an item on his nose from falling to the ground.

Which brings us back to coaches pushing off implementation of video on sideline tablets until the "competitive impact" of the tech powered advancement can be assessed, whenever that will be. And how do you assess it without using it in live game situations? (There's a Catch-22).