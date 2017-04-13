Tackling Tech: Next Level Original Content Appears as NFL Draft Nears

The NFL Media original series chronicles Watson's move to Southern California to train with noted quarterback coach Jordan Palmer, where they train daily to prepare for the NFL Scouting Combine, Clemson's Pro Day and individual team workouts.

"Deshaun Watson - One Shot is an intimate look at the process behind the most high-stakes three months of a future franchise quarterback's life," said Michael Mandt, Executive Producer of Original Content, in prepared comments.

The NFL Media Treatment

The league says the first four episodes of this exclusive access mini-doc series began airing on NFL Network's NFL Total Access in March and are available online at NFL.com/1shot. The final two episodes will premiere later this month on NFL Network leading up to the 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia April 27-29.

During the week of the 2017 NFL Draft, it claims, a tailored version of One Shot will also live on Twitter and Facebook, and all content will be accessible on the NFL's YouTube channel the week following the draft.

The Bottom Line

Advances in content creation and distribution are powering the emergence of player-focused original programming which - with the inside access NFL Media and the NFLPA possess - provide up close and personal, behind-the-scenes views of non-gridiron moments.

The newer wave offers shorter, re-imaginable, video that can be made available many more ways than just a year ago. And when it comes to content creation, fans and others are already in the business of shooting and sharing their own.

The bottom line goal: apply new and different types of content to better engage current fans, connect with new demographics and build the NFL brand for all by going far beyond reliance on live game broadcasts.

Stay tuned.