Tackling Tech: NFL Fan Frenzy Drives New Venue Wireless Specs

There once was a time when the chief social element of attending NFL games was parking lot tailgating and cheering with adjacent fans. Now, social means communicating with those not at the game, posting pictures and videos to social media sites and sending them to friends and family at home.

Perhaps nowhere was this new reality more evident than at Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Field in San Francisco. "We moved 10.15 TB of data, reached 27,316 unique users and supported 19,223 simultaneous users - all records for the NFL," said McKenna-Doyle. (See infographic)

The updated requirements-in-progress are designed to address the evolving connectivity needs of fans who can become frustrated given that many bring mobile devices to games and are seeking connectivity during the same three- to four-hour stretch. Another challenge is implementing systems based on requirements in stadiums that vary widely in age, design, size and location, for starters.

And then there is the emergence of game day apps (as well as stadium apps), launched by teams including the New England Patriots and the San Francisco 49ers, that provide a wealth of information and capabilities. The data covers real-time weather, traffic and parking, and seat location info as well as functions like finding the shortest rest room line and ordering concessions to be secured at designated express locations. NFL tech partner Yinzcam helps drives the app effort forward.

"We strive to provide our fans with the best in-game experience," explained McKenna-Doyle. "When it comes to connectivity, we must ensure our fans have a seamless experience at our venues. Stadium Wi-Fi is a key area of focus, as it enables us to implement innovations like game day apps that enhance the fan experience. As technology evolves, we work closely with our clubs to upgrade our offerings."

With those goals - and the need to drive fan revenue - in mind, it's little surprise that team activity on the wireless stadium front has reached a fever pitch.

Required Technology

A robust Wi-Fi network infrastructure was required as part of the Houston Texans' (accepted) bid to host Super Bowl 51 in NRG Stadium early next year. Overall, roughly $50 million in improvements will be made to the facility area.

Other teams - the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens installed Wi-Fi systems in their stadiums before the beginning of last year's regular season to the delight of fans. The Detroit Lions are currently working with McKenna-Doyle's office and exclusive NFL wireless provider Verizon to fortify their facility's connectivity capabilities.

And still other teams are discussing upgrades to current wireless systems with their providers. Extreme Networks counts about 10 NFL teams as wireless customers and also provide essential analytics products, often separate of actual infrastructure, to customers such as Levi's Field.

Event-Specific Apps

The league has taken game day apps a big step forward creating a special app for Super Bowl 50-goers and announcing this week one for those in the Chicago area for the NFL 2016 Draft later this month. Look for this emerging trend to continue with opportunities (including paid sponsorship) aplenty.

Fan Mobile Pass - NFL Draft guides visitors through Draft Town presented by Oikos and provides exclusive chances to win prizes - including tickets to a Chicago Bears game, the ability to collect badges at interactive events and more, according to the league. Fans can download the app at NFL.com/DraftApp.