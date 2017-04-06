Tackling Tech: NFL, NBA Stars Redirect Followers to STEM Careers

A few years ago, the NFL teamed with top tech and product makers – GE, Under Armour and The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), now part of the U.S. Department of Commerce – to create a program called the Head Health Challenge (HHC). With HCC, small firms and teams submitted their creations to win funding from the league and its friends at multiple stages to help them advance their innovations for actual use.

The HHCs have seen the submission of hundreds of applications/submissions that are judged by experts with the winners receiving funding (and a far higher industry profile). The competing ranks were flush with problem solutions from startups, public/private partnerships and other duos.

If you take STEM-educated students farther – into the post-high school and college real world – they'll find countless employment opportunities with tech companies small and very large that have one or more of the for STEM elements at their very core.

The other option is to become an entrepreneur and develop an innovation or invent a solution to a problem that leads to the creation of a new business. Just look at the intersection of sports and technology which features fields of startups and upstarts looking to build a business by building an innovative means to address any of a myriad of sports challenges.

The Bottom Line

The Verizon ads, and the company's funding of STEM efforts in the classroom, are an important part of a national discussion on career opportunities that continues to pick up momentum. Hearing from their pro sports and entertainment idols should take the topic next level.

While following up on its ad campaign with commercials that discuss ways to work in the same businesses as their idols, such a sports tech, would go a long way to providing parents and teachers the 360-degree view of the jobs market.

STEM isn't about dashing dreams, but instead about expanded education and career options in tech and far beyond.

The sooner a more complete discussion can be had with kids the better.

Stay tuned.