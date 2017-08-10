Tackling Tech: Sports-First OTT Services Emerge for NFL Fans

FuboTV's sports-depth approach actually puts it far beyond current competitors DirecTV Now, Sling TV and PlayStation Vue in total coverage as it offers a channel lineup featuring sports around the world with some in foreign languages. That's on top of live sports coverage in the U.S. of the NFL, the NBA, the NHL, Major League Baseball, golf and others.

And yes, with fuboTV you get your staple news, niche and broadcast TV staples as well, all for $35 a month. FuboTV has a very heavy load of global soccer channels and should appeal to Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking consumers with channels from Univision and Telemundo, among others.

CBS, ESPN to Join In

It may be sports coverage breadth that helps fuboTV compete with streaming services announced this week by CBS and Disney (under the ESPN brand) that will be all-sports and multi-sport respectively. CBS quoted a late 2017 launch and Disney set an early 2018 introduction.

For fans, a sports-first approach is a welcomed departure from the status quo in which OTT service providers go light to medium on sports channels or offer them as a pay extra add-on in a strategy to appeal to a broader audience. The cost of sports channels that some don't use has been a key reason why many have already cut the cable for the likes of Netflix, Amazon and skinny bundles.

FuboTV, with its sports-first programming focus, has run a reverse. The upstart has caught the eye of financial powers as was proven when it recently landed $55 million in a Series C funding round led by Northstone Ventures, with new investors 20th Century Fox, Sky and Scripps Networks Interactive. Former NBA Commissioner David Stern is also an investor.

The CBS additions bring fuboTV's line up to over 65 channels including seven of the eight most popular broadcast networks (ABC is not there) and roughly 35 sports services. The company should be able to add more sports programming thanks to its recent funding round, which brings its total funding to over $75 million.

The International Element