Tackling Tech: Sports Tech Converges on NFL Head Health

The Aussie firm claims concussion diagnosis "is shrouded in subjectivity, opinion and dogma. It's complicated. It's subjective. It's time-consuming and sometimes inaccurate.

The startup claims its product and app together correctly and quickly measure impact after hits to provide accuracy in their diagnosis. The Concussionometer was launched just weeks ago by Dr Adrian Cohen and the Headsafe team at the University of Sydney.

Concussionometer asserts the following:

There are an estimated 10 million sports concussions annually

Less than 10% are diagnosed correctly at the time

One third of all sports concussions happen at practice

Less than 10% of concussions involve being knocked out

The system measures the brain's normal electrical activity, enabling it to detect abnormal activity. Electrical activity changes distinctly in a concussion and the wearer of the device can be tested in just two to three minutes, significantly quicker than the sports concussion assessment tool (SCAT) tests used today, according to the firm's founder.

The headset flashes lights into the player's eyes. The resulting electroencephalogram is recorded in the phone. It looks at that, compares it to the player's baseline electrical activity and tells you whether it's different. The whole test takes two to three minutes, according to the company.

The Concussionometer is expected to sell for $200 to $300, with an additional software licence fee of about $20 a season, according to an Australian media report. That's more than most anything sold on late night TV, but it seems like a small price to pay for sports teams whose players are at risk of blows to the head.

New Coaching Clinic

Addressing the ongoing need to provide greater player safety and avoid injury takes many shapes, especially with advances in sports technology.

Based on urging from the its Personnel Development Group last Fall, the league has created a first-of-its-kind event - the NFL Coaching Clinic - designed "to provide a foundation for communicating and teaching position fundamentals through engaging and interactive sessions."