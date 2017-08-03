Tackling Tech: The 2017 NFL Tailgating Guide

The company launched a Kickstarter funding campaign but priced the coolest cooler too low ($185). As a result, thousands of "the early interested" are still waiting for their units.

Fans that were thrown into sticker shock by the eventual $485 price tag turned out to be the lucky ones. Why? Well, the maker was counting on sufficient funds from a Kickstarter funding program that combined with huge demand, resulted in most buyers not getting their cool coolers. A Department of Justice ruling says the company must deliver to the thousands still waiting in the next three years!

For those looking for multipurpose coolers with or without tech, I'm going to recommend the online sites of such as Brookstone and Sharper Image - in addition to actual sporting goods locations. The exotic novelty stores tend to be a bit pricey for their specialized items, but they do offer cool coolers. For most tailgaters, it looks like basic coolers with ice or liquid cooling flats take the day when all is said and consumed.

Low-, No-Tech Items

In the quest for the optimal tailgating experience, fans need far more than tech for basic functions and creature comforts. The following actually can play a larger role in delivering fan enjoyment than advanced tech products. If you are burning in the sun, soaked in the rain of freezing in the cold, you aren't going to be able to fully enjoy your tailgate.

Tents/Canopies. Everyone has to deal with weather at some point, so tens/canopies are almost a must whether you need shade from direct sun and high heat, rain and wind or falling snow. If it's more than sun, buy one with attachable sides.

Tire Inflators. Many teams send around multi-purpose "rescue" vehicles through parking lots for those whose rides have a dead battery or need a tow. But if you're parking in a tailgating lot, you could find yourself running over sharp debris coming in or out. Lots of lots aren't well lit. These inflators start in aerosol containers and can re-inflate a flat tire to avoid having to change one.

Propane Heaters. In windy and cold climes, and in the back half of the regular season, the value of warmth rises. Early tailgaters counted on wood fires and others jumped in their vehicles and turned don the heat. Sitting inside isn't really tailgating, but it can wear don your battery if the vehicle isn't running.

​So thank the football gods for the propane-fueled vertical heater. They are basically a space heater covering one direction atop a propane tank. They get the job done but don't get too close or they'll melt the outside of gloves when you attempt to warm your hands.

Also Essentials.The need for the following items should be self-explanatory: cell phone charging devices, large folding tables and chairs, hand/foot warmers, water-resistant clothing and footwear, towels and disposable rugs, etc. And gas up before you head out.

The Bottom Line

DON'T FORGET THE TICKETS!!! Many people have had a Homer Simpson moment and forgotten their paper tickets at home. Most all NFL clubs work with Ticketmaster. The company's Mobile Entry capability allows fans to use its free mobile app or the browser on their mobile device to access an order and have tickets scanned from their smartphone.

For those that wish to manage their tickets from their mobile device, Ticketmaster can send them directly to your smartphones via email. For the others, as many teams send out paper tickets to season ticket holders, fans can use a Ticketmaster app to convert tickets into a code for easier entry. This can be initiated from some game day apps. That sure beats heading back home and a return.

Enjoy your tailgate and share your tailgating tips.

Stay tuned.