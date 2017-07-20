Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Unfiltered Replay Wed Dec 29 | 02:00 PM - 11:58 PM

Game Preview: Jaguars at Patriots

Patriots Offer First Commemorative NFT for Jaguars Game

Statement on the Passing of John Madden

Notebook: McDaniels, Mac pushing for a strong finish

NFL Notes: Fortunes change quickly in NFL

Patriots Mailbag: Week 17 Edition

Analysis: Two Patriots land on Reserve/COVID list

Slater: Pats must stick together and fight

Pats fall out of first as Bills take top spot

Breaking down Patriots critical-down struggles vs. Bills

The gift of Pats: Check out the Patriots presents fans received on Christmas

Game Observations: Post-Christmas, Bills come due 

5 Keys from Patriots 33-21 loss to Bills

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/26

What Went Wrong: Buffalo takes AFC East lead

Game Notes: Harris goes over 100 yards for the fifth time in 2021

Damien Harris powers in second TD of game

Damien Harris activates speed burst on 16-yard TD run

Game Day Roster Update: A busy Christmas for Patriots 

Patriots All Access: Bills Preview

Tackling Tech: Why the NFL is Exploring its Ticketing Options

Jul 19, 2017 at 09:00 PM
Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) chases Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Bob Wallace

Tackling Tech

Email

The NFL is looking at expanding ticket access beyond its primary partner. The league thinks such a move has the potential to make buying tickets more convenient, reach new fans and provide greater revenues. In the meantime teams are using mobile ticketing to creatively fill empty seats.

nflticketmaster.jpg

For teams whose stadiums are not filled with season ticket holders, broader ticketing options offers these clubs the ability to collect valuable information on new buyers and add it to the vast fan data that's mined to fuel fan engagement efforts.

The thinking is that potential football fans want to buy tickets where they spend their time, whether it's on social media (Twitter), streaming live NFL content (Amazon) and other places beyond long-time league partner Ticketmaster, which also runs the NFL Ticket Exchange.

ICYMI, the NFL has been working with companies in these categories as distributors of live games and on-demand content. The list includes Twitter, Amazon, Google, Facebook, and Verizon/Yahoo to reach a larger audience in different ways.

ticket_master_phones_tt71917.jpg

Core questions from fans will center on whether greater access would also come with lower prices and wider availability? Would it make the buying process easier? The NFL likely wonders if greater competition could help it make more money in a ticket market with little real incentive to evolve. 

Moving to an expanded ticketing strategy would likely create a daunting technology challenge; integrating multiple channels to support what has been reported as "an open platform."  Ticketmaster, a division of Live Nation, has expanded its IT infrastructure over the years. It's used by all but one NFL team - the Detroit Lions. 

Mobile Ticketing Movements

While some in the NFL continue to consider expanded channels for ticket access going forward, teams looking for creative and fan data-producing ways to move tickets now are using mobile tech to address the business challenge.

Mobile ticketing in the NFL is anything but new, dating back to 2012, when much of the emphasis was on savings from cutting use of paper and streamlining venue access. But teams of late are finding new ways that benefit fans and power marketing efforts by providing different game experiences.

tampa_bay_tt71917.jpg

Teams are looking to mobile ticketing to move unsold tickets, eliminate counterfeiting and acquire data on game-goers that can be used for team marketing efforts including team loyalty programs that create and strengthen connections between teams and their fans.

Just last week, the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs introduced a mobile-only season ticket that costs $200 and allows fans to sit in seats in Arrowhead Stadium's upper bowl. Filling seats in upper levels of stadiums is especially difficult, even for teams like the Chiefs who have made the playoffs in recent years.

Recently, the New York Jets, who haven't won a Super Bowl since Joe Namath was the QB in 1969, launched in innovative mobile ticketing program that features a season pass that lets fans sit in different seats in the stadium for every home pre- and regular-season home game.

Big Data, Big Opportunities

At first glance, both teams' efforts squarely target moving inventory, which means widening revenue streams. But by using a team app on a smartphone for ticketing, it's fan data that likely carries a higher value to marketing-savvy clubs looking to forge strong links (engagement) with participants.

patriots_app_tt71917.jpg

That's especially the case with NFL team's whose stadiums are essentially sold out but thirst for fan data that can be used to support an array of so-called loyalty programs. The fan connection can also be used to market team merchandise, content, and other team events/assets and rewards.

For teams whose stadiums are not filled with season ticket holders, mobile ticketing offers these clubs the ability to collect valuable data on new buyers and add it to their fan bases and connect these individuals to their fan engagement efforts.

The mobile tickets are managed through the team's mobile apps.  Club-specific apps typically offer a destination for items and benefits of interest to fans beginning with information and video, point based on usage toward purchases, access to the team's pro shop, and special promos using social media. 

All this is part of a bigger picture effort by the NFL and other sports to "monetize the fan." Many forward-looking NFL franchises have taken their marketing efforts to those waiting for season tickets to become available by creating waiting lists. Those on these lists often pay a fee and - in addition to receiving certain perks (pre-sale for stadium concerts etc.) - present a large marketing greenfield.

Perk-wise, randomly selected Chiefs game day pass holders will be upgrade to the Bud Light Party Lounge during every game. The Jets Boarding Pass is sponsored by JetBlue which has promised to offer purchasers "special opportunities and other JetBlue perks."

How it Works

  • Kansas City Chiefs: For $200, the Bud Light Game Day Pass guarantees a ticket to 10 Chiefs games, eight in the regular season and two pre-season games. The seats will be in the upper levels at Arrowhead Stadium. 

The mobile-only tickets will be delivered to the cell phone of the registered purchaser the morning of the game and cannot be printed, the team explained. The purchaser can buy up to four tickets together, but that purchaser will own all four passes and will need to present the tickets at every game for the group to gain access to the stadium.

  • New York Jets: The Jets Boarding Pass unlocks the chance to sit in a different seat location every game, varying from the lower bowl to the 300 level. Pass holders will be notified of their seat location through the team app upon arrival at MetLife Stadium on game day within two hours of kickoff, according to the team.
jets_tt71917.jpg

The Jets are making their mobile-only ticket offer more attractive by allowing fans to purchase it in a single payment of $725, or sign up for a payment plan that includes a down payment of $145 at the time of purchase and four monthly payments of $145. 

The Jets explained that "if a fan attends all ten games, the face value of the tickets received is guaranteed to exceed the purchase price of the Boarding Pass." Jet fans can buy up to six game passes so that fans can sit together.

The Bottom Line

With last year's TV ratings drop combined with the ongoing challenge to engage young(er) age groups (broadbanders) that watch little or no traditional TV, it's little surprise that NFL is looking to reach potential new fans where they spend most of their viewing, messaging and playing.
Ticketmaster remains the exclusive ticketing company for the NFL, but when that deal ends, you can expect to see a broader ticketing strategy that includes several other companies in the mix.

Stay tuned.

Bob Wallace is a technology journalist with over 30 years of experience explaining how new services, apps, consumer electronic devices and video sources are reshaping the wide world of sports. Wallace has specific expertise in explaining developments at the intersection of sports and technology. He's the Founder of Fast Forward Thinking LLC.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Notebook: Belichick, Patriots remember John Madden

A day after the football legend passed away, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick put his importance to the game in perspective.
news

NFL Week 17: Patriots - Jaguars Injury Report

The New England Patriots (9-6) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

Year in Review: Some of our favorite Patriots social media moments of 2021

Check out some of our favorite social media posts of 2021. 
news

Patriots Offer First Commemorative NFT for Jaguars Game

The New England Patriots will offer a free, virtual commemorative ticket in the form of an NFT (non-fungible token) to eligible fans attending our January 2 home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Notebook: Belichick, Patriots remember John Madden

NFL Week 17: Patriots - Jaguars Injury Report

Year in Review: Some of our favorite Patriots social media moments of 2021

Patriots Offer First Commemorative NFT for Jaguars Game

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 12/29

Game Preview: Jaguars at Patriots

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Adrian Phillips 12/29: "We know what we have to fix"

Patriot's defensive back Adrian Phillips addresses the media on Wednesday, December 29th, 2021.

Devin McCourty 12/29: "It's just figuring out a way to win"

Patriot's safety Devin McCourty addresses the media on Wednesday, December 29th, 2021.

Mac Jones on Jaguars Defense 12/29: "They bring a lot of pressure"

Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

Dont'a Hightower 12/29: "We know what we're capable of"

Patriot's linebacker Dont'a Hightower addresses the media on Wednesday, December 29th, 2021.

Bill Belichick on John Madden 12/29: "Huge loss for the NFL"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

J.C. Jackson 12/29: "I have the opportunity to make plays"

Patriots defensive back JC Jackson addresses the media on Wednesday, December 29th, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Three Patriots selected to NFL Pro Bowl

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, linebacker Matthew Judon and special teams captain Matthew Slater have been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising