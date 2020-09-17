Tailgater2000 adapts for scaled back game-day traditions

Gerry "The Reverend" McCarthy leads a crowd before every home game with a poem about the Patriots and the matchup. Over the years, it's become a staple, and fans from all over the P10 parking lot walk over to make sure they catch the sermon before heading into the game.

Through social media, McCarthy's first team prayer of the year was still heard by Patriots fans on the Tailgater2000 Facebook page.

"We have about 200 people that show up just to see that before they go in. They don't all tailgate with us before the game, but they do find their way over to us an hour before kickoff," Helms said. "A lot of people were just like I hope you guys are still willing to do that, at least for some sense of normalcy. It kind of reminds of us the way the lots would be, so Jerry decided he'd still be willing to do it for the home games that we have this year even though we're not actually going to be going."

Helms said they are hoping to do something similar a couple of more times before fall gives way to winter, and until the entire Tailgater2000 family can safely be together again in their usual parking spot, there will be things that no viewing party can replace.