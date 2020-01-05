Tennessee Titans Postgame Quotes 1/4

A.J. Brown, WR

(On not being overwhelmed against the Patriots mystique)

"It was definitely a tough game against a really good opponent. They controlled the game, but we controlled it as much as we could. We found a way. That is what it is going to come down to in this league, especially in the playoffs."

(On if he thought the Patriots were determined to limit his production tonight)

"Most definitely, you know. It is a sign of respect. Whatever we have to do to get the win, if it's carry the ball a thousand times, I am going to block the safety, that's fine. I definitely got doubled a lot of times especially on third downs, but it's cool, we got that dub."

(On being passed over by the Patriots in the draft and if it motivated him)

"Most definitely. I couldn't come in and show what I wanted to today but we got the win and that is the only thing that matters."

Corey Davis, WR

(On the win)

"It's a big 'W'. It's the first playoff win, in the first round, and we are still dancing. We understand that next week we have a real tough opponent and that is what we have to focus on right now. We are going to enjoy this win but we are going to put this behind us tomorrow."

(On the key to the game)

"Just being more physical out there and running the ball. That's what we did. We ran all over those guys. They are a great team but we came out here and we knew what we had to do and we did it."

(On Derrick Henry)

"He's a great running back. He did great today. I'm real proud of him. He is real tough [to stop], no doubt."

(On the defense)

"That was huge, to shut out an offense like that out [in the second half]."

Rashaan Evans, LB

(On how confident the team was in being able to beat the Patriots)

"We just felt like we had to play our best game of the season. I feel like we can just build off of this game and continue to gain confidence and chemistry. The sky is the limit for us."

(On how they were able to keep the Patriots out of the end zone in the second half)

"We just had to settle down and see what they wanted to do with us. We came in really confident and we wanted to make a statement that we were better than some of the numbers we were showing during the season. We just have to keep doing what we are doing."

(On how much last year's win against the Patriots played into today's game)

"It played a lot into it. Just having that momentum and knowing what a win feels like. We know what it feels like to lose so it's another thing that is driving us to play our best game."

Anthony Firkser, TE

(On his first-down reception at the end of the game)

"Yeah, it was third - and 8 and they put in the call and I knew if I got the right matchup and leverage, it might be coming to me. Ryan [Tannehill] put a great ball out there and all I had to do was make the catch. The line held up their blocks perfectly."

(On what it means to come up to Foxborough and win)

"We knew it was going to be a hostile environment and they're a tough team that has a lot of wins in the playoffs. It's good that we were able to step up and looking forward to next weekend."

(On the play of Derrick Henry)

"He's unbelievable. Just watching him run and carry guys in and control the ball for our offense. We rely on him a lot and he steps up every week."

Ben Jones, C

(On the running game tonight)

"We did that tonight and that's the winning formula for the playoffs you have to be able to run the ball. We were able to pound it and stay in rhythm. We knew what we had to do get here and we knew what it would take to win here. We came in here and ran the ball and took care of it and did whatever it took to win."

(On Derrick Henry)

"He's the man, he runs the ball hard every play and he's special. We're happy to block for that guy any day of the week."

(On moving on to the next round)

"Every week we know it's a bigger challenge. We have to go to another great team next week and take care of business on the road again. They [Baltimore Ravens] have a great team. They have done it week-in and week-out, but we have to go up there and take care of business next week."

Taylor Lewan, T

(On the game)

"It's awesome. We won, but it's not over. This is amazing. The last two decades they have been the greatest team in football. They played an amazing game, luckily we played good football. We took care of the ball, and our defense stepped up when they needed to. Our offense stepped up and now we go play the Ravens."

(On Derrick Henry)

"He's unbelievable. The guy's a wolf. They wanted hyenas with him they got hyenas with him. We got his back we're going to keep riding him. We're going to keep riding [Ryan] Tannehill, and protecting him. We're not just satisfied with a win against the Patriots. We have to get ready for next week."

(On Ryan Tannehill)

"I think Ryan does a good job of getting us all locked in before each drive. Let's go sustain the drive, keep your pad level low, let's run the ball. He doesn't care what the stats line says as long as you win. He's an amazing leader, and we're very happy to have him."

Dion Lewis, RB

(On the game)

"It was a great win, a great team win. We did everything that our coach told us we would need to do to win. We executed. We made a couple more plays than they did. That is a great team over there. They are used to this environment but we came in and played great football. We ran the ball pretty well and Derrick [Henry] had a great game. We knew coming in that we would have to run the ball to win and that is what we did."

(Asked if it was special beating his former team)

"No, we just want to take it one week at a time and get to our ultimate goal. We will enjoy this win tonight and get ready for Baltimore next week."

(On his reception)

"I was just trying to run my route. I just broke to the left trying to extend the play and make a play for my guys. I think Jamie [Collins] had me, he started to grab me and I think he might have slipped, I was able to break free and [Ryan] Tannehill found me. I made the catch and took a hit after that."

Logan Ryan, CB

(On the win)

"It feels great, man. We put a lot of work in. We had a lot of belief. It was a different feeling than coming up here two years ago. Two years ago, I think we were happy to be here, happy to be in the game. This time we believed we could win and I think that showed. We challenged them, we didn't back down. Hats off to Bill [Belichick], Tom [Brady], Julian [Edelman] those guys. It's hard to do here, I know I've been on that side, so I know how hard it is to do. I don't know if it's hit us yet, it's hard to do here. We believed we could."

(On his interception)

"Everyone knows I should have had the one before half time. I was looking at the run before I even secured the catch. I never do that. I always pride myself on having great hands and I dropped the easiest pick of my career. But I had faith, I said the ball's going to come back to me. I think everyone on my teammates knew that was a fluke. They said that the ball was going to come back to me again and I believed it. What do you know it came back to me again? So I appreciate TB12 for that one. That one is going on my mantle."

Rodger Saffold III, G

(On Derrick Henry's success in the run game)

"It was big and helped us build our confidence. We knew we were in a hostile environment but this is a great game environment for us. When it came right down to it, we were like, 'OK, let's push people off the ball, get him to his fourth and fifth step and let him make things happen'. Even though we were able get good, efficient runs, he was able to break tackles to make really good runs."

(On facing the Ravens and Lamar Jackson next week)

"You know, you gotta love that. You want to play against the best, and if you want to be the best you have to beat the best. Right now those guys are the best. AFC, NFC, it doesn't matter. This is a great challenge for us and that is a great team."

Wesley Woodyard, LB

(On the defensive game plan tonight)

"We just needed one opportunity and that is what it was. Control the line of scrimmage, stop the run, run the football and don't give them the game. That is what we did today. We came in here, we locked the gates and we kicked them out of their own house."

(On the team and what they are capable of)

"I think we have something special in this locker room. We all have been saying this from day one and we all have to go out there and prove it every week. I think through the course of the year, we learned a lot of tough, valuable lessons that allowed us to get into the postseason and be effective. We are a second-round playoff team and the sky is the limit for us. We just have to take advantage of every opportunity we get."

(On the lack of celebration in the Titans locker room)

"This is not our Super Bowl. You know, we beat the New England Patriots, the defending Super Bowl champions, but this is not our Super Bowl and not where we are going to be stopping at. We have to continue to keep going."

(On knocking the Patriots out of the playoffs with a rare home playoff loss)