Game Notes: Patriots extend NFL record for most consecutive seasons to play in the postseason 

Jan 05, 2020 at 01:00 AM
TEAM NOTES

  • Patriots extend NFL record for most consecutive seasons to play in the postseason 
  • Julian Edelman scores first career rushing touchdown
  • Edelman is second Patriots receiver to rush for a TD in the postseason 
  • Edelman is second Patriots receiver to throw, catch and rush for a TD in a season 
  • Duron Harmon is tied for third in team history in postseason interceptions

MOST CONSECUTIVE SEASONS, PARTICIPATING IN A POSTSEASON GAME

The Patriots have played at least one postseason game in 11 straight seasons, the most consecutive seasons participating in a postseason game.

Most Consecutive Seasons, Participating in a Postseason Game

Table inside Article
SEASONS TEAM
11 New England Patriots (2009-19)
9 Dallas (1975-83)
Indianapolis (2002-10)
8 Green Bay Packers (2009-16)
Dallas (1966-73)
Pittsburgh (1972-79)
LA Rams (1973-1980)
San Francisco (1983-1990)

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

BRADY EXTENDS MARK FOR MOST SEASON PLAYING IN AT LEAST ONE PLAYOFF GAME

QB Tom Brady extended his NFL record by playing in at least one postseason game for the 17th season.

MOST SEASONS PLAYING AT LEAST ONE POSTSEASON GAME

Table inside Article
PLAYER SEASONS
Tom Brady 17
Peyton Manning 15
Adam Vinatieri 15
Jerry Rice 15

EDELMAN SCORES FIRST CAREER RUSHING TOUCHDOWN;

SECOND PATRIOTS WIDE OUT TO SCORE A RUSHING TD IN THE POSTSEASON

WR Julian Edelman scored his first career rushing touchdown on a 5-yard run in the second quarter. It is the second time in team history that a wide receiver has scored a rushing touchdown in the postseason. Deion Branch scored on a 23-yard run in the AFC Championship Game at Pittsburgh on Jan. 23, 2005.

RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS BY A PATRIOTS RECEIVER (POSTSEASON)

Julian Edelman – 5-yard touchdown run in AFC Wild Card vs. Tennessee on Jan. 4, 2019 

Deion Branch – 23 yard touchdown run in AFC Championship at Pittsburgh on Jan. 23, 2005

RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS BY A PATRIOTS RECEIVER (REGULAR SEASON )

Cordarrelle Patterson – 5-yard touchdown run vs. Green Bay on Nov. 4, 2018

David Patten – 29-yard touchdown run at Indianapolis on Oct. 21, 2001

Irving Fryar – 8-yard touchdown run at Seattle on Nov. 17, 1985

Darryl Stingley – 34-yard touchdown run vs. Kansas City on Sept. 18, 1977

Darryl Stingley – 23-yard touchdown run vs. Baltimore on Oct. 6, 1974

EDELMAN IS SECOND PATS PLAYER TO THROW A TD, RUSH FOR A TD AND CATCH A TD

Edelman is the second Patriots wide receiver to throw a touchdown pass, catch a touchdown pass and rush for a touchdown pass in the same season. WR David Patten accomplished the feat in the 2001 regular season in a single game at Indianapolis on Oct. 21, 2001.

EDELMAN HAS THE SECOND-MOST POSTSEASON RECEPTIONS;

Edelman is second all-time with 118 receptions in the postseason, behind the 151 postseason receptions by Jerry Rice.

Most Postseason Receptions

Table inside Article
PLAYER RECEPTIONS
Jerry Rice 151
Julian Edelman 118
Reggie Wayne 93
Hines Ward 88
Wes Welker 88

EDELMAN HAS SECOND-MOST POSTSEASON RECEIVING YARDS

Edelman is second all-time for most postseason receiving yards with 1,442 yards.

NFL Record for Most Postseason Receiving Yards

1. Jerry Rice 2,245

2. Julian Edelman 1,442

3. Michael Irvin 1,315

4. Cliff Branch 1,289

5. Reggie Wayne 1,254

6. Andre Reed 1,229

7. Hines Ward 1,181

8. Fred Biletnikoff 1,167

9. Rob Gronkowski 1,163

10. Paul Warfield 1,121

11. Drew Pearson 1,105

12. Art Monk 1,062

13. Anquan Bolden 1,057

14. John Stallworth 1,054

15. Steve Smith Jr. 1,001

DURON HARMON HAS FOURTH POSTSEASON INTERCEPTION

Duron Harmon picked off a Ryan Tannehill pass in the fourth quarter, his fourth postseason interception.

MOST INTERCEPTION/PATRIOTS POSTSEASON

7 Rodney Harrison (9 games)

5 Asante Samuel (14 games)

4 Duron Harmon (17 games)

4 Ty Law (12 games)

LINEUP NOTES

  • Terrence Brooks returned to action after missing the regular-season finale against Miami. 
  • Ten Patriots played in their first NFL postseason game: Jake Bailey, Ja'Whaun Bailey, Terrence Brooks, Shilique Calhoun, N'Keal Harry, Matt LaCosse, Jarrett Stidham, Joejuan Williams, Chase Winovich and Isaiah Wynn.

