Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots.com Radio Fri Dec 29 - 11:20 AM | Sun Dec 31 - 10:40 AM

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Bills

One-on-One with Bailey Zappe

Patriots Gameplan: Evaluating Bailey Zappe's Future, Keys to Victory vs. the Bills in Week 17

Patriots This Week: Buffalo Bills Preview and Broncos Recap

PRO Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Bills

Coach Bill Belichick 12/29: "We'll prepare for what we've seen"

Belestrator: How to defend against the Buffalo Bills Offensive Playmakers

Patriots at Bills: 10 Vital Matchups to Watch

Patriots at Bills: The Unfiltered Roundtable Preview

What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

Throwback: New England Patriots defeat Buffalo Bills in 2008 'Wind Game'

Player Poll: Which teammate has the best restaurant recommendations?

Patriots Unfiltered on TV 12/28: Bills Preview, Broncos Takeaways, 1-on-1 with Mack Wilson

Patriots Place RB Rhamondre Stevenson on Injured Reserve; Sign TE La'Michael Pettway to the Practice Squad

Rodney Harrison named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist

Week 17 Injury Report: Patriots at Bills

Sights and Sounds: Week 16 vs. Denver Broncos

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays from the Win over the Broncos

Bailey Zappe 12/27: "It's going to be fun to get out there and play against that great team"

Coach Bill Belichick on the Buffalo Bills: "Big challenge for us this week"

Testaverde fitting in nicely with Cowboys

Vinny Testaverde couldn't imagine himself in a suit instead of pads, not when he thought he could still help an NFL team. So he reunited with his former coach Bill Parcells in Dallas to compete for the starting quarterback job.

Sep 21, 2004 at 05:00 PM

IRVING, Texas (AP) - Vinny Testaverde could be retired now, maybe even starting a second career in the high-paying, tackle-free world of broadcasting.

But he just couldn't imagine himself in a suit instead of pads, not when he thought he could still help an NFL team. So he reunited with his former coach Bill Parcells in Dallas to compete for the starting quarterback job.

Good call, Vinny.

Two games into the season, Testaverde is entrenched as the Cowboys' starter, and he's the NFL's passing leader with 677 yards. Having already earned the admiration of teammates, fans and team owner Jerry Jones, next up is the chance to impress a national audience Monday night.

While Testaverde is leery of the Washington Redskins and their blitzing defense, there's another aspect of the game that concerns him.

"It's past my bedtime," he said Wednesday, smiling.

With his 41st birthday looming, Testaverde is having fun using his age as a punch line. He thinks it has been an asset on the field, too.

"We assume people are going to blitz us because we have an old quarterback," Testaverde said. "But if you're able to make plays when they blitz, then people will stop blitzing. I'd say we've hit probably 90 percent already. ... I can only remember one incompletion."

No, that last line wasn't a joke about a foggy memory. In fact, what Testaverde remembers from the last 17 seasons in the NFL is a big reason why he's thriving now.

Knowing how to take care of his body has enabled him to make the most of an arm Parcells says will be NFL-caliber for another 20 years. His understanding of the game made it easier for him to take over when incumbent Quincy Carter was surprisingly cut four days into training camp.

It also helps that he's secure enough in his relationship with Parcells to stand up for himself when getting chewed out, such as after he threw interceptions on three straight late drives in a close game against Cleveland last Sunday.

Having thrown nearly as many interceptions as touchdowns in his career, Testaverde also has learned how to shake off bad passes and come back with a gem - like the deep ball to Terry Glenn that moved the Cowboys from their 26 to the Browns 37 at the 2-minute warning, a play that went a long way toward sealing the victory.

It's also telling that Parcells trusted Testaverde enough to call that play under those circumstances.

"I'm confident he can throw that ball pretty much all the time," Parcells said.

Fans who were booing after the third pickoff went back to cheering. Testaverde said he understood how they felt. He also said, "Thank you, defense," realizing how much he would've been to blame if Dallas had blown that game.

While Parcells already had faith in Testaverde, Jones is gaining it quickly.

Jones is so thrilled that he's making comparisons with 1998 - only not to the Jets who came within a game of the Super Bowl thanks to Testaverde, Parcells and another current Cowboy, Keyshawn Johnson, but to that year's Dallas team, the last featuring Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin and Emmitt Smith in their prime.

"He's playing at a very high level, exceeding my expectations," Jones said. "We've got somebody who, with time and guys open, can throw the ball accurately. I'd certainly like to have a couple of them back from last week, but that happens to everybody."

The Cowboys never expected to throw 85 passes over the first two games. But they were trying to play catchup against Minnesota in the opener, then Cleveland came out stacked against the run.

Parcells would like to run more, but he's glad to know he can rely on the passing of Testaverde, the blocking of his line and the receiving of Johnson, Glenn, Antonio Bryant and emerging tight end Jason Witten.

"I think we have some weapons," Parcells said. "I think we can spread the field."

With 355 yards against the Vikings and 322 against the Browns, Testaverde became the oldest player in league history with consecutive 300-yard games. He also joined Don Meredith as the only Dallas passers to do it. Meredith did it so long ago (November 1963) that it happened on the Sundays before and after Testaverde was born.

Testaverde may savor his accomplishments one day, maybe even while broadcasting a Cowboys game. Now, though, he's more concerned with figuring out why all his long drives have produced just four touchdowns and two field goals.

"Yards are great," he said. "Points are better."

Spoken with experience.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots Make A Series of Roster Moves

The Patriots announced today that they have signed S Joshuah Bledsoe to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed WR JuJu Smith-Schuster on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots elevated TE Matt Sokol and OL Andrew Stueber to the active roster from the practice squad. 
news

Week 17 Injury Report: Patriots at Bills

The New England Patriots (4-11) and the Buffalo Bills (9-6) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

Analysis: Patriots Downgrade S Jabrill Peppers to Out, TE Hunter Henry Makes the Trip for Sunday's Game vs. Bills 

Although the Patriots won't have Peppers again this week, tight end Hunter Henry (knee, questionable) made the trip with the team to Buffalo. 
news

Game Preview: Patriots at Bills

The New England Patriots travel to Buffalo to face the Bills on Sunday, December 31 at 1 PM.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Make A Series of Roster Moves

Week 17 Injury Report: Patriots at Bills

Analysis: Patriots Downgrade S Jabrill Peppers to Out, TE Hunter Henry Makes the Trip for Sunday's Game vs. Bills 

Game Preview: Patriots at Bills

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Bills

Analysis: Patriots Rule Out WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, List Nine Players as Questionable for Sunday's Game vs. Bills

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Players Offer up Their Go to Karaoke Songs

We asked Patriots players this week to name their go to Karaoke songs.

Patriots All Access: Bills Preview, Bailey Zappe 1-on-1, Tales from the Tailgate

On this edition of Patriots All Access, Coach Belichick spotlights some of the key plays in the Christmas Eve victory over Denver.  Plus, we go one-on-one with quarterback Bailey Zappe, and meet the Zacharakis and Pappas family, who combine their love of football with their love of family. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Patriots This Week: Buffalo Bills Preview and Broncos Recap

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots victory against the Denver Broncos, and preview their week 17 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Marco Wilson 12/29: "Excited to be here"

Patriots defensive back Marco Wilson addresses the media on Friday, December 29, 2023.

One-on-One with Bailey Zappe

Steve Burton sits down with Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe to discuss how he's stayed positive throughout this season and how his relationship with offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien has grown.

Tales From The Tailgate: Zacharakis and Pappas Families

On this episode of "Tales from the Tailgate", we introduce you to the Zacharakis and Pappas families, who are joined by former Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023/24 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023 and 2024.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising