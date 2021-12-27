The gift of Pats: Check out the Patriots presents fans received on Christmas 

'Twas a very Patriots Christmas for fans all around the world.
As folks celebrated the holiday this weekend, Patriots fans were surprised by loved ones with all kinds of Patriots gifts. From new jerseys to hats, Patriots fans were delighted to see what Pro Shop gifts were in store for them under the tree, and many took to social media to show off their team pride.
There were "guy in the red sleeves" poses, pure shock at a customized jersey, and one lucky family even welcomed home a new puppy. And that puppy's name? Well, of course, it's Mac.
We've compiled just a few fan posts who were given the gift of Pats. Check out how some lucky fans celebrated the holiday in Patriots style below.
If you got some new Patriots Pro Shop merch this holiday season, make sure to share it on social media.