The Kraft Family Awards $90,000 to Nonprofits During Virtual Ceremony on Feb. 3

In honor of their outstanding volunteer efforts, each of the Patriots Difference Makers will be receiving a $5,000 grant to support the nonprofit organizations for which they volunteer. During the virtual celebration, Robert also made the surprise announcement that Barbara Gillmeister of Gilly's House in Wrentham, Mass. would be receiving a $20,000 donation as the 2020 Patriots Difference Maker of the Year.

In October of 2016, Steven "Gilly" Gillmeister lost his battle with addiction. Within six months of Steven's passing, his parents – Barbara and David – purchased a residential home for young men in recovery. Gilly's House provides 24-hour staffing that reinforces a lifestyle free of alcohol and drug use. They offer transitional life skills including healthy living, social services, career exploration, personal finance and self-help groups.

"I am completely overwhelmed and having a hard time catching my breath about receiving this award," said Barbara. "I can't thank the organization enough for supporting our cause. We are so proud of the home we have created for those who truly want to turn their lives around."

Barbara guides the young men in the recovery process, connecting them with the community through volunteer work, seeking out and securing jobs, navigating through the legal process and securing appropriate healthcare services. Recognizing that addiction is a family illness, Barbara has created a parents network and a support group for individuals who either lost a sibling or currently have a sibling that is struggling with addiction.

"Never underestimate the power of what you think is a small deed you could do for someone," said Barbara. "You always have the ability to make a positive impact on someone's life. Be passionate about what you do."

The 2020 Patriots Difference Makers of the Week range in age from 16 to 75 and support communities from the south coast of Rhode Island to northwestern Vermont. Charitable causes included education, healthcare, mental health, mentoring, youth development and more.