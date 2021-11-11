The Kraft Family, Patriots and Fiserv will recognize active duty service members on Banners at Patriot Place

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (Nov. 11, 2021) – The Kraft family and the New England Patriots have a longstanding commitment to supporting those who have served and those who continue to serve our country.

As part of the Salute to Service campaign, the Patriots are partnering with Fiserv, Inc., a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, to recognize 30 active-duty service members from the local New England area. The men and women will be featured on banners throughout Patriot Place.

"This Veterans Day, as we take time to remember those who served, we also want to shine a light on those who are currently serving and protecting our country," said Josh Kraft, president, New England Patriots Foundation. "This is an opportunity to celebrate the ultimate Patriots for their dedication and service. We are thankful for our partners at Fiserv for their shared commitment to our nation's military and for helping to bring these banners to Patriot Place."

"Fiserv is committed to providing career opportunities, business solutions, and other resources to the military community," said Meg Hendricks, Head of Military and Veteran Affairs at Fiserv, and an Army Veteran. "We are proud to partner with the Patriots Foundation on their Salute to Service initiative to recognize active-duty service members, honor their families, and thank them for their dedication to our country."