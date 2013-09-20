Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Dec 26 - 02:00 PM | Wed Dec 27 - 11:55 AM

NFL Notes: Some Pats fans not happy with Santa

Patriots Mailbag: Draft plans, QB thoughts and more

Locker Room Celebration: Matthew Slater's Huddle Break Down, Coach Belichick's Speech and More

After Further Review: Breaking Down Bailey Zappe, Christian Barmore and More From the Patriots Win Over the Broncos

Resilient Patriots Playmakers Come Through in Clutch vs. Broncos

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Upset Win Over the Broncos on Christmas Eve in Denver

6 Keys from Patriots last-second win over Broncos

Game Notes: DL Christian Barmore has first career three-sack game

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/24

Patriots at Broncos Full Highlights | NFL Week 16

Coach Bill Belichick 12/24: "Good to come out here and win"

Bailey Zappe 12/24: "I'm on cloud nine"

Can't-Miss Play: Ryland channels Vinatieri on 57-yard, go-ahead FG in final seconds

Gesicki's first TD since Week 7 extends Pats' lead to 15-7 vs. Broncos

Christian Barmore looks like Aaron Donald on 9-yard sack vs. Wilson

DeVante Parker is gold at end of Zappe's 30-yard rainbow

Can't-Miss Play: Ezekiel Elliott's epic hurdle sparks 15-yard TD

Christian Barmore boosts his 2023 sack total to 6.5 via Wilson takedown

Can't-Miss Play: 41-yard launch! Zappe goes way downtown to Douglas for leaping grab

Zappe slings 20-yard pass to Pharaoh Brown up the seam

The NEPCF hosts a children's book drive this Sunday

The New England Patriots Charitable Foundation Celebrate Volunteerism initiative continues with a special focus on education volunteerism. The Foundation will host a book collection at the Sept. 22 home game vs. Tampa Bay.

Sep 20, 2013 at 05:15 AM
New England Patriots
500x305-charitable-fund.jpg

The New England Patriots Charitable Foundation will continue their 2013 Celebrate Volunteerism initiative at the Sept. 22 Patriots vs. Buccaneers home game, encouraging Patriots fans to be the difference in their community.

This Sunday's home game will begin the celebration of education volunteerism, in cooperation with the United Way. In order to aid the education volunteerism effort, the Foundation will host a book collection at the game. Fans are encouraged to donate new and gently used children's books at book drop locations, designated by Celebrate Volunteerism flags, near the Gillette Stadium entrances. Patriots players and members of the organization will help distribute the donated books, in partnership with the United Way, the following week with the hopes of inspiring a child's passion to discover the magic of reading.

This season, the Kraft family, along with the Foundation, will highlight volunteerism each week throughout the season by teaming with numerous nonprofit organizations in order to educate fans about the need for volunteering. The Foundation's strongest hope is to inspire Patriots fans and members of the surrounding communities to join the volunteerism movement. Through generosity, together we can foster a better tomorrow for this, and future, generations of our youth.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

John Fox Press Conference Transcript: I have tremendous respect for the Patriots

The Denver Broncos Head Coach John Fox addresses the media during a conference call at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, October 29, 2014.
news

PFW's blogservations from Patriots preseason opener

PFW brings you a few random reactions from New England's preseason loss in Washington.
news

More bad than good in Washington

The Patriots were thoroughly outplayed on both sides of the ball in Washington.
news

Bill Belichick Postgame Transcript: 'Overall, we have a lot of work to do'

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media following a preseason game versus the Washington Redskins on Thursday, August 7, 2014.
news

Reports: Patriots re-sign TE Hoomanawanui

One day before he was set to hit free agency, the Patriots have reportedly re-signed tight end Michael Hoomanawanui.
news

News Blitz 2/24: Source says Patriots, Aqib Talib continue negotiations at NFL Combine

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up-to-date on the latest Patriots news from local and national media.
news

Patriots vs. Broncos Broadcast Information

Complete broadcast information for this week's AFC Championship game.
news

Patriots and Broncos to play for AFC Title

The New England Patriots will face the Denver Broncos in the AFC Conference Championship game on Sunday, January 19 at 3pm ET at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.
news

2014 Patriots Cheerleaders Audition Dates Announced

Patriots Cheerleaders Preliminary Auditions will be held on Saturday, April 5, 2014 in the Dana Farber Field House at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA. Registration will begin at 10:00 a.m. An Optional Audition Workshop will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2014 at Gillette Stadium. Click here for details.
news

Bill Belichick Conference Call Transcript

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his conference call on Tuesday, January 14, 2014.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: In the Crosshairs

The Patriots are set to take on the Colts in Foxborough, but which visitor will be the most important for New England to contain. Give us your pick by voting in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll.
news

Mankins, Dennard return to practice; new WR added

News from Gillette Stadium as the Patriots prepare for their next opponent, the Indianapolis Colts.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

NFL Notes: Some Pats fans not happy with Santa

Resilient Patriots Playmakers Come Through in Clutch vs. Broncos

Patriots Mailbag: Draft plans, QB thoughts and more

After Further Review: Breaking Down Bailey Zappe, Christian Barmore and More From the Patriots Win Over the Broncos

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Upset Win Over the Broncos on Christmas Eve in Denver

Game Notes: DL Christian Barmore has first career three-sack game

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill O'Brien 12/26: "I love coaching this group"

Patriots offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Bill O'Brien addresses the media on Tuesday, December 26, 2023.

Jerod Mayo 12/26: "These guys have that never quit attitude"

Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo addresses the media on Tuesday, December 26, 2023.

Locker Room Celebration: Matthew Slater's Huddle Break Down, Coach Belichick's Speech and More

Go inside the Patriots locker room immediately after their win over the Broncos.  Watch as the players celebrate, Coach Belichick gives his postgame speech to the players and Matthew Slater breaks down the team huddle.

Cameron Achord on Chad Ryland 12/26: "He knew he had the opportunity to win the game"

Patriots special teams coordinator Cameron Achord addresses the media on Tuesday, December 26, 2023.

Billy Yates 12/26: "Every week we ask our guys to be ready to roll"

Patriots assistant offensive line coach Billy Yates addresses the media on Tuesday, December 26, 2023.

DeMarcus Covington on Buffalo Bills 12/26: "It all starts with Josh Allen"

Patriots defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington addresses the media on Tuesday, December 26, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023/24 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023 and 2024.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising