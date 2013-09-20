The NEPCF hosts a children's book drive this Sunday

The New England Patriots Charitable Foundation will continue their 2013 Celebrate Volunteerism initiative at the Sept. 22 Patriots vs. Buccaneers home game, encouraging Patriots fans to be the difference in their community.
This Sunday's home game will begin the celebration of education volunteerism, in cooperation with the United Way. In order to aid the education volunteerism effort, the Foundation will host a book collection at the game. Fans are encouraged to donate new and gently used children's books at book drop locations, designated by Celebrate Volunteerism flags, near the Gillette Stadium entrances. Patriots players and members of the organization will help distribute the donated books, in partnership with the United Way, the following week with the hopes of inspiring a child's passion to discover the magic of reading.
This season, the Kraft family, along with the Foundation, will highlight volunteerism each week throughout the season by teaming with numerous nonprofit organizations in order to educate fans about the need for volunteering. The Foundation's strongest hope is to inspire Patriots fans and members of the surrounding communities to join the volunteerism movement. Through generosity, together we can foster a better tomorrow for this, and future, generations of our youth.