The NEPCF hosts a children's book drive this Sunday

The New England Patriots Charitable Foundation will continue their 2013 Celebrate Volunteerism initiative at the Sept. 22 Patriots vs. Buccaneers home game, encouraging Patriots fans to be the difference in their community.

This Sunday's home game will begin the celebration of education volunteerism, in cooperation with the United Way. In order to aid the education volunteerism effort, the Foundation will host a book collection at the game. Fans are encouraged to donate new and gently used children's books at book drop locations, designated by Celebrate Volunteerism flags, near the Gillette Stadium entrances. Patriots players and members of the organization will help distribute the donated books, in partnership with the United Way, the following week with the hopes of inspiring a child's passion to discover the magic of reading.