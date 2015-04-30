The NFL Draft - Tech-Driven Options for Tonight & Next Year

The Options

-Wearables:When it comes to new frontiers, The New England Patriots stole the show last week when they launched an interactive app for the Apple Watch that allows fans to receive ASAP info on the team's draft decisions, transactions and more by looking at their wrist. Here's the app.

Wearable options for information dissemination are clearly a growing area for the league when it comes to reaching fans in new ways. Just this week, a report claimed the Philadelphia Eagles have created a "draft app" for their Apple Watch-wearing fans.

-Wireless Wonders.Options for smartphone users continue to expand whether you seek basic draft info or actual live-streaming video coverage of the event. NFL Mobile, an app available to Verizon Wireless customers for $5 a month or free with its More Everything plan can watch on their smartphone.

Those fans with other providers and/or seeking additional league content can download the nearly one-year old NFL Now app http://now.nfl.com/ which will provide live streaming draft coverage in addition to magnetic NFL programming, team-specific video-on-demand, general league news, analysis and original series.

-Talk Trash.www.nfl.com/live will provide full coverage of the NFL draft - and much more. As part of the user-generated discussion, fans will be able to comment using live chat. They can also enter "Fan War Rooms" and "discuss" picks and non-picks, trades and much more - all online.

-Far-flung Fans. Those draft-interested fans outside North America have multiple options. In the U.K., Sky TV will be broadcasting the draft live (5 hour time difference between EDT and London). Fans can watch the live stream from NFL.com/live, or use their NFL Game Pass service/app which also enables them to watch live-streamed games over the web during the season.

There's an on-demand feature for those that find the logistics (time zone differences from the U.S.) too challenging.

-Kids' Stuff. Though they aren't restricted to a certain age group(s), some online draft coverage options are more targeted at youth. They include a channel on the league's NFL Rush site http://www.nflrush.com/ , a NFL YouTube channel launched a few months ago and social media-powered feeds. It also appears "ESPN-for-Kids" Whistle Sports may be carrying draft content.

-TV Everywhere (TVE) Apps. For those fans that subscribe to pay-TV programming packages that include ESPN (WatchESPN) and/or NFL Network (www.nfl.com/watch), they need only enter a username and password with their service provider to watch these TV channels on non-TV devices such as laptops, tablets and smartphones which is viable when they're away from a TV.

WatchESPN provides subscribers NFL coverage on computers, smartphone, tablets, gaming consoles such as Xbox 360 & Xbox One. Supported devices include Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV and Roku.

Wait til Next Year?

Antenna Users - If you're reading this Thursday, you can still download apps, log in for TVE and access existing web sites, to watch the draft, but it's a little late to be ordering (and receiving) new services in time for this year's draft. Such is the plight, especially of those that rely solely on HD antennas to watch NFL games and coverage broadcast over-the-air (not over cable systems) on such networks as CBS, NBC, Fox and more.