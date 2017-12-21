The Patriots Cheerleaders Spread Joy and Cheer this Holiday Season

Every holiday season the New England Patriots Cheerleaders make a number of appearances for non-profit organizations all over New England spreading, with the mission to spread joy and cheer. Below are some of their most memorable events from the 2017 festive season.
Patriots Foundation Children's Holiday Party
For each of the past 18 years, the Patriots have entertained hundreds of children from Salvation Army centers throughout Massachusetts for a night of holiday festivities at the Children's Holiday Party. This year, Patriots players, Pat Patriot, and seven cheerleaders attended the party at Gillette Stadium.
The cheerleaders signed autographs, participated in holiday themed games, helped serve the children dinner, posed for photos and perhaps their favorite part.... were wrapped up by the children as holiday trees and snowmen!
CT Children's Medical Center
Cheerleaders, Tory and Caitlyn, visited the CT Children's Medical Center with United Health Care helping to distribute over 100 fleece blankets, visiting patients and signing posters. It was definitely a day Tory and Caitlyn will never forget.
Teddy Bear Tea Time
Rookie cheerleader, Ashley, made an appearance at Teddy Bear Tea Time at the Four Seasons to read her favorite holiday story to children and their families. Teddy Bear Tea Time is an annual event the Four Seasons hosts for local Boston organizations that benefit children in need, collecting over 100,000 bears to date. Ashley was excited and honored to be a part of such a special event helping local children.
Boston Children's Hospital Toy Delivery
The Patriots Foundation delivered toys to Boston Children's hospital for their holiday store. Patriots players joined Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops to perform for patients and their families. Cheerleaders, Ashlee and Kim, helped to distribute these toys, greet children in the entertainment center, and visited patients in their rooms.
Patriots Foundation Gifts from the Gridiron
Every year the Patriots Foundation puts on an event at Bass Pro Shops. This year approximately 50 children in need were partnered with a Patriots player or cheerleader for a holiday shopping spree. The cheerleaders were excited to see the look on the children's faces when receiving all the gifts.