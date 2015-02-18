Tight ends provide backup plan

Florida State'sNick O'Leary (6-3, 252), Notre Dame's Ben Koyack (6-4, 249), Rutgers'Tyler Kroft (6-5, 240) and Ohio State's Jeff Heuerman (6-5, 255) all are slated to go in the middle rounds. Each has characteristics that could draw some Patriots interest.

O'Leary is the most accomplished pass catcher of the group and the reigning Mackey Award winner as the nation's best tight end. O'Leary is the grandson of legendary golferJack Nicklaus (he says he's capable of shooting in the 70s when he's playing consistently), and the former Seminole has spoken with the Patriots this week.

"I think I run better routes than a lot of them, and I think I've got better hands," O'Leary said when asked what made him stand out from the group. "All these guys are good down here. They wouldn't be here if they're not good.

"I feel like I can do it all."

Being a Rutgers product automatically makes Kroft a possibility, and the same could be said of Heuerman given his ties to Urban Meyer and the Buckeyes. Heuerman would seem like the perfect fit given his size and athleticism. He can get down the seam with agility and shows the ability to high-point the ball effectively in traffic.

As a blocker he performs well inline and uses his long arms well in pass protection. NFLDraftScout describes him as a "physical and diverse blocker, whether down on the edge or as a lead blocker on inside run plays," although he was limited last season due to a stress reaction to his foot, which he underwent surgery on last March.

Koyack is the type of well-rounded person and player the Patriots seem to gravitate toward. He explained how playing the position at Notre Dame requires a great deal of versatility, which sounds very Patriot-like.

"You're expected to be able to do everything at Notre Dame," Koyack explained. "That goes back to the mental state. The coaches want us to be able do it all. They like to use us in different ways whether it be as an inline blocker, pass protector, a receiver … whatever. You have to be ready to do everything."

Like many of this year's tight end class, Koyack cited Gronkowski as a player he admires.

"He's obviously such an extremely talented player," he began. "But he's smart too. He knows exactly where he needs to be at all times."

Oklahoma's Blake Bell (6-6, 252) and UMass'Jean Sifrin (6-6, 250) are a pair of interesting late-round projects. Bell spent most of his time with the Sooners as a Wildcat quarterback, enough so that he racked up 24 rushing touchdowns from 2011-12. After starting 11 games at quarterback as a junior in 2013, he made the switch to tight end last fall and finished with 16 catches for 214 yards and four touchdowns.

"I felt like I was getting better every game," Bell said of the switch. "The techniques, watching film, working on hand placement … everything. Anytime you can block people in the running game and split out wide that's dangerous."

Bell's father, Mark, played six seasons as a defensive end for the Seahawks and his uncle, Mike Bell, spent 12 years as a defensive end with the Chiefs.

"The switch was 100 percent on me. I weighed my options and I wanted to stay at OU," Bell said. "My family helps me a lot and has given me great advice."

Sifrin is 27 years old and therefore may be a longshot to carve out of a career. He took several years off from school whilke providing for his family before enrolling at ASA College in Brooklyn and eventually to EL Camino Junior College in California.