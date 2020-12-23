'Tis the season: How Patriots players gave back this holiday season 

Copeland and 21 players around the league, including Devin McCourty, Jason McCourty and Deatrich Wise Jr., surprised more than 200 families with $800 Amazon gift cards in 18 different states. Copeland, Wise and the McCourtys gave 40 families in Boston a chance to get everything they want and need for the holidays.

"For us, another huge thing we try to emphasize is collaboration. Through collaboration, we can do more. Because a lot of people we're helping come from communities we don't trust a lot," Copeland said on the "Do Your Part Podcast" earlier this month. "For us, it's trying to break down some of those barriers so people realize hey if I reach outside of my comfort zone, I can do more and help people together. Using ourselves as examples."

December to Remember is one of Beyond the Basics signature events, and though it is Copeland's first year playing for the Patriots, it's not the first time the event was hosted here. The McCourtys and Kyle Van Noy hosted a shopping spree last December as part of the event.

EMPOWER COATS DONATION

As the winter rolls in throughout New England, those without homes are literally out in the cold. The Patriots Foundation and players have long support Empowerment Plan and their revolutionary coats, which can be converted into sleeping bags and over-the-shoulder bags.

Matthew and Shahrzad Slater, Lawrence and Andrea Guy, Rex and Danielle Burkhead and Ivan and Beverly Fears came together to buy 50 EMPWR coats to donate to LYNN Ministries, a Christian street ministry that works with folks in need in Brockton, Tauton and Attleboro. Patrick Chung also donated 30 coats to Boston Healthcare for the Homeless.

While the coats on their own are impactful, even more so is the business model of Empowerment Plan. The founder, Veronika Scott, is committed to hiring parents from shelters throughout Detroit to end the cycle of homelessness and poverty. Through full-time employment, services and training, Empowerment Plan serves as "a stepping stone out of poverty into a state of stability," according to its website.

24 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS

The reigning defensive player on the year played Instagram Santa Claus all of December. For 24 days, Stephon Gilmore is doing it all. He paid a month's worth of utilities for a local family, bought diapers, wipes and more for a new mom, given away grocery store gift cards and a brand-new TV, surprised a kindergarten class with a pizza party and donated socks and hygiene kits to Boston Healthcare for the Homeless.

Just to name a few.

CHILDREN'S HOLIDAY PARTY & TREE GIVEAWAY

The Patriots Foundation typically hosts an annual holiday party for local groups of kids, but despite the pandemic, they still pulled off holiday cheer -- albeit, virtually.

Josh Kraft, Andre Tippett, David Andrews, Adam Butler, Devin McCourty, J.J. Taylor and Patriots cheerleaders hopped on video calls with more than 200 children across New England. They read to the kids, and Santa even made an appearance. Every child received a teddy bear and a holiday gift bag from the Patriots.