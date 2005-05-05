Official website of the New England Patriots

Titans, Heisman winner agree to terms

Jason White is getting another shot at the NFL with the Tennessee Titans. The 2003 Heisman Trophy winner agreed to terms on a contract with the Titans.

May 05, 2005 at 02:05 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (May 5, 2005) -- Jason White is getting another shot at the NFL with the Tennessee Titans.

The 2003 Heisman Trophy winner agreed to terms on a contract with the Titans. The former Oklahoma quarterback wasn't offered a contract after going through a three-day rookie camp with Kansas City last week.

White went undrafted despite leading the Sooners to the national title game in 2003 and '04. White threw 75 touchdown passes and went 24-3 the past two seasons with Oklahoma.

He finished his college career with 7,922 yards passing and 81 touchdown passes. But his arm strength is considered questionable for the NFL, and he has had major reconstructive surgery on both knees.

The Titans have an opening for the No. 3 quarterback job behind Steve McNair and Billy Volek. White also shares an agent with McNair.

White will be in town for the Titans' first minicamp workout of the offseason on May 17 with three other undrafted free-agent quarterbacks: Shane Boyd of Kentucky, Gino Guidugli of Cincinnati and Marcus Randall of LSU.

The Associated Press News Service

Copyright 2005, The Associated Press, All Rights Reserved

