Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Wed Nov 24 - 04:00 PM | Sun Nov 28 - 10:40 AM

Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Titans

What They're Saying: Tennessee Titans

Mac Jones 11/24: "The goal is to go 1-0 each week"

Rapid Fire with Mac Jones

NFL Week 12: Patriots - Titans Injury Report

Seymour, Wilfork named Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists

Notebook: Henry, Patriots offense will keep chipping away

Three Patriots lead early Pro Bowl voting

Game Preview: Titans at Patriots

Bill Belichick 11/24: "They are a physical team in all three phases of the game"

WBZ's Game Day Forecast for Patriots vs. Titans

How the Patriots gave back this Thanksgiving

Carrying On: Through good times or bad, family keeps Harris on track

How to Watch/Listen: Titans at Patriots

Patriots sign punter Corliss Waitman to the practice squad

Red sleeves, red hot take: Matthew Judon hates macaroni and cheese

Notebook: Pats defense hopes for post-Thanksgiving peak

Pats-Colts primed for Saturday night slot

Patriots - Colts Week 15 Game Time and Date Announced

NFL Notes: Pats possibilities on the rise

Titans WR Givens reveals second knee surgery

May 10, 2007 at 04:00 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (May 10, 2007) -- Titans receiver David Givens no longer uses a cane, but he said his recovery from a serious knee injury last November is going much slower than he expected.

Now, the most experienced receiver on the Tennessee roster hopes he can return and play sometime this season.

"I don't know exactly when," Givens said. "It's kind of a week-to-week thing right now. When I can start doing some pounding on it, I'll know. I'll have a better idea at the time."

The Titans had been much more optimistic that Givens might be ready to start the season Sept. 9 at Jacksonville. He tore his left ACL and meniscus, and damaged bone below his knee Nov. 12, and the damage was extensive enough he needed bone plugs inserted to help repair his leg.

Givens said he had a second surgery six weeks ago to clean meniscus and shave down some of the bone, and he quit using a cane to help him walk two weeks ago.

The Titans signed Givens to a five-year contract last season, and he easily could be the No. 1 receiver if he were healthy. The Titans let Drew Bennett and Bobby Wade leave as free agents in March and signed four-year veteran Justin Gage away from Chicago.

But nobody on the roster has as much experience as Givens with his 32 career starts, 166 catches and 12 touchdowns.

Aside from Givens and Gage, the most experience receivers are Brandon Jones, Roydell Williams and Courtney Roby. The trio was drafted together in 2005 and have a combined 26 starts. The Titans also drafted three receivers last month starting with Paul Williams of Fresno State in the third round.

Givens said it was difficult watching when he'd rather be playing.

"We have a lot of young guys with a lot of potential. My job right now when I'm not on the field is help those guys the best way I can. I'm trying to give my input ... The guys are improving every day," he said.

AP NEWS
The Associated Press News Service

Copyright 2007, The Associated Press, All Rights Reserved

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

So trainieren die Patriots-Stars 

 Der deutsche Super-Bowl-Sieger Sebastian Vollmer und der Patriots-Fullback Jakob Johnson geben dir Einblicke in den Trainingsalltag bei einem der größten und erfolgreichsten Teams der NFL.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 12 picks for Patriots vs. Titans

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 12 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.
news

Respondemos a tus preguntas: Nov 2021

Otra edición de Preguntas y Respuestas
news

NFL Week 12: Patriots - Titans Injury Report

The New England Patriots (7-4) and the Tennessee Titans (8-3) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Expert Predictions: Week 12 picks for Patriots vs. Titans

NFL Week 12: Patriots - Titans Injury Report

Carrying On: Through good times or bad, family keeps Harris on track

How the Patriots gave back this Thanksgiving

What They're Saying: Tennessee Titans

Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Titans

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

One-on-One with Mac Jones

Steve Burton sits down to talk 1-on-1 with quarterback Mac Jones about joining the Patriots organization and looking at what has unfolded so far this season.

Press Pass: Thanksgiving favorites

Patriots players Dont'a Hightower, Devin McCourty, Matthew Judon and others address the media about their favorite Thanksgiving foods on November 23, 2021.

Adrian Phillips 11/24: "The great thing about our locker room is that everybody rocks with everybody"

Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips addresses the media on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

Matthew Slater 11/24: "Seven wins doesn't get you anywhere"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

Kyle Van Noy on Tennessee 11/24: "That o-line, they're a good group"

Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy addresses the media on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

Mac Jones 11/24: "The goal is to go 1-0 each week"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising