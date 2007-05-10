Titans WR Givens reveals second knee surgery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (May 10, 2007) -- Titans receiver David Givens no longer uses a cane, but he said his recovery from a serious knee injury last November is going much slower than he expected.

Now, the most experienced receiver on the Tennessee roster hopes he can return and play sometime this season.

"I don't know exactly when," Givens said. "It's kind of a week-to-week thing right now. When I can start doing some pounding on it, I'll know. I'll have a better idea at the time."

The Titans had been much more optimistic that Givens might be ready to start the season Sept. 9 at Jacksonville. He tore his left ACL and meniscus, and damaged bone below his knee Nov. 12, and the damage was extensive enough he needed bone plugs inserted to help repair his leg.

Givens said he had a second surgery six weeks ago to clean meniscus and shave down some of the bone, and he quit using a cane to help him walk two weeks ago.

The Titans signed Givens to a five-year contract last season, and he easily could be the No. 1 receiver if he were healthy. The Titans let Drew Bennett and Bobby Wade leave as free agents in March and signed four-year veteran Justin Gage away from Chicago.

But nobody on the roster has as much experience as Givens with his 32 career starts, 166 catches and 12 touchdowns.

Aside from Givens and Gage, the most experience receivers are Brandon Jones, Roydell Williams and Courtney Roby. The trio was drafted together in 2005 and have a combined 26 starts. The Titans also drafted three receivers last month starting with Paul Williams of Fresno State in the third round.

Givens said it was difficult watching when he'd rather be playing.

"We have a lot of young guys with a lot of potential. My job right now when I'm not on the field is help those guys the best way I can. I'm trying to give my input ... The guys are improving every day," he said.

