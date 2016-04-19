Official website of the New England Patriots

Tom Brady, Chris Long wish Adrianne Haslet-Davis luck before Boston Marathon

Adrianne Haslet-Davis has been an inspiration for many since the 2013 Boston Marathon, including a couple of Patriots.

Apr 19, 2016 at 09:00 AM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

Adrianne Haslet-Davis ran the Boston Marathon on Monday with the entire city cheering her on, including a couple of Patriots. 

Adrianne and her husband were out celebrating his return from a tour in Afghanistan in 2013 when the bombs went off at the Boston Marathon finish line. Adrianne, a dancer, was severely injured and her left leg was amputated below the knee. In her recovery and perseverance, Adrianne has become a motivational speaker and source of inspiration for the Boston Strong movement. 

She completed the 26.2 miles on behalf of the Limbs for Life Foundation, but before the race, well wishes poured in from around the region and beyond. Among those wishing Adrianne luck were Tom Brady and Chris Long. 

Tom posted a picture of the two at the Boston Marathon in 2014, calling the runner his inspiration.  

https://www.facebook.com/TomBrady/photos/a.233362006704957.53331.214003275307497/1117099891664493/?type=3&theater

Chris, despite being new to Boston, already understands what it means to be and honor Boston Strong. He tweeted at Adrianne wishing her the best of luck in finishing the race.

https://twitter.com/JOEL9ONE/status/722139259856138241

After getting some help with her prosthetic leg from her "pit crew" around Mile 15, Adrianne crossed the finish line around 7 p.m.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

