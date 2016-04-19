Tom Brady, Chris Long wish Adrianne Haslet-Davis luck before Boston Marathon

Adrianne Haslet-Davis ran the Boston Marathon on Monday with the entire city cheering her on, including a couple of Patriots.

Adrianne and her husband were out celebrating his return from a tour in Afghanistan in 2013 when the bombs went off at the Boston Marathon finish line. Adrianne, a dancer, was severely injured and her left leg was amputated below the knee. In her recovery and perseverance, Adrianne has become a motivational speaker and source of inspiration for the Boston Strong movement.

She completed the 26.2 miles on behalf of the Limbs for Life Foundation, but before the race, well wishes poured in from around the region and beyond. Among those wishing Adrianne luck were Tom Brady and Chris Long.

Tom posted a picture of the two at the Boston Marathon in 2014, calling the runner his inspiration.

https://www.facebook.com/TomBrady/photos/a.233362006704957.53331.214003275307497/1117099891664493/?type=3&theater

Chris, despite being new to Boston, already understands what it means to be and honor Boston Strong. He tweeted at Adrianne wishing her the best of luck in finishing the race.

https://twitter.com/JOEL9ONE/status/722139259856138241