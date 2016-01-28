Tom Brady pens thank you letter to fans

He might be known for his quirky and fun Facebook posts, but on Wednesday, Tom Brady took a somewhat more traditional approach to the thank you letter.

Rather than a typed out letter, he shared a photo of a handwritten note addressed to Patriots fans.

Penned on personal stationary, the letter reads:

"Thank you to all of our fans for the incredible support you gave us this season. I'm proud to call New England my home and to have the privilege of playing for your team.

Our team fought hard all year, right down to the final play. I'm proud of the effort we all put in to prepare each game as if it were our last. We never quit nor lost sight of what we were playing for. It's rare to have the honor of being on a team like that.

It takes a lot of hard work and commitment to get as far as we did. Our goal every season is to win the last game, but as I've learned, the road to the next one is paved by seasons like this one!

Thanks again.

Yours truly,

Tom."