Tom Brady visits 'Seabass' School of Football'

Jan 18, 2017 at 08:00 AM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

If you need a pick-me-up, this ought to do it. 

This season, Sebastian Vollmer has been running "Seabass' School of Football," where he teaches his Patriots teammates to speak German, and in the latest installment, his pupil is none other than Tom Brady. The Ziege (or G.O.A.T.) is great at many things, especially on the football field, but his skills as a German speaker were hilarious to say the least.

Tom and Sebastian watched plays from last year's AFC Divisional Round against Kansas City with German announcers calling the shots. And as Sebastian tried teaching his teammate the German phrases, TB12 relentlessly butchered them.

"You won, I don't know, four Super Bowls, MVPs, all these things. People keep telling me, 'This guy knows stuff.' This is horrendous. This might be your kryptonite," Sebastian said. 

Needless to say, the video is incredible, and for the record, Tom did nail one very important German word: Touchdown.

Check out the video below. 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

