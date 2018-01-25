Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Best of Patriots.com Radio Wed Nov 22 - 02:00 PM | Sun Nov 26 - 10:40 AM

Week 12 Injury Report: Patriots at Giants

Previewing the Key Matchups Against the Giants

Patriots vs. Giants: 10 Must-Watch Factors

Game Preview: Patriots at Giants

Belestrator: Previewing the Giants Playmakers on Defense

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Giants

32 Players Nominated for 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award; Patriots Nominate David Andrews

Patriots Gameplan: Evaluating Bailey Zappe's Chances to Start at Quarterback for the Pats vs. the Giants 

Belichick on Patriots Quarterback Situation: "I told all the players the same thing: be ready to go"

Unfiltered Mailbag: What to expect from Patriots coming off the bye week

NFL Notes: Injuries marring NFL season

Do Your Job: Behind-the-Scenes of the Patriots Trip to Germany

Patriots All Access: Bye-Week, Behind the Scenes of Germany Trip, Jahlani Tavai 1-on-1

Patriots This Week: Colts Recap and How the Patriots are Approaching the Bye Week

Patriots Unfiltered 11/16: What Went Wrong vs. Colts, What Needs to Improve after the Bye, 1-on-1 with Ezekiel Elliott

One-on-One with Ezekiel Elliott | Patriots Unfiltered on TV

Boots on the Ground: Honoring U.S. Service Members and Gold Star families

Matthew Slater on the bye week: "Hopefully we can make the most of it"

Ten Next Gen Stats From the First Ten Patriots Games in the 2023 Season

Patriots Mailbag: Reassessing things at the bye

'Tom vs. Time' sets up 2017 season

The first chapter of "Tom vs. Time" dropped on Thursday.

Jan 25, 2018 at 06:13 AM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

Earlier this month, Tom Brady **announced he would be releasing a docu-series** called "Tom vs. Time." The series will go behind the scenes of the season and how Tom prepared his body for his 18th year in the NFL

The first episode dropped on Thursday. 

"Tom vs. Time" brings viewers into Tom's home, his workouts and his car after a tough loss. The episode begins with last year's Super Bowl LI win and everything that led to it, including his four-game suspension. 

"It was a very trying year," Tom said. "Missing the month of September, knowing what all my family put into it, I think to end it the way we ended it, to celebrate the way we celebrated it, was a year I'll never forget for so many different reasons."

The 15-minute episode goes from the Super Bowl to the ring ceremony to offseason training sessions. It ends with the Patriots 2017 home opener and the crushing defeat at the hands of the Chiefs. 

In the car on the ride home, Gisele Bündchen offered Tom supportive words, and in doing so, she was right on the money.

"You were not in sync yet. You just don't know each other," she said. "It's like building a relationship. The first time you meet someone, you're not going to be their best friend. It takes time to get to know people ... It's going to be awesome. I know it."

The first episode of "Tom vs. Time" covers this and much more. You can watch the full episode below. 

https://www.facebook.com/tomvstime/videos/2081108082122933/

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots celebrate 30th annual Thanksgiving-in-a-Basket event as players give back during holidays

The New England Patriots celebrated a 30-year collaboration with the Morgan Memorial Goodwill in Boston, and players gave back on their own, helping local families put food on the table this Thanksgiving.
news

Jonathan Jones honored at Legends Ball amid busy two weeks giving back to the community

The Patriots are on their bye week, but Jonathan Jones is not one to slow down. The last two weeks have served as a great example of why New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones was honored at the 2023 Legends Ball for all he does in the community
news

Get to know Alexa Pano, the first LPGA golfer sponsored by an NFL team

After earning her first win on the LPGA Tour, Titleist caught up with New England Patriots sponsored golfer Alexa Pano for a day-in-the-life video.
news

Salute To Service: Patriots celebrate Veterans Day with Operation Shower, pickleball tournaments, a visit to Ramstein Air Force Base and more

The New England Patriots didn't celebrate Veterans Day in the United States this year, but before, during, and after their trip to Germany, they still found ways to give back to members of our military.
news

Danke, Deutschland: Patriots fans travel near and far to welcome New England with home game atmosphere in Germany

The New England Patriots are invested in growing American Football in Germany through the NFL's Global Markets Program. In the week leading up to their 2023 Frankfurt Game, fans of the team reassured that the DACH region has already invested in them.
news

New England sports legends, Patriots Players among autograph guests for CardVault's upcoming card show at Gillette Stadium

Boston College legend Doug Flutie, fellow New England alums LaGarrette Blount and Dion Lewis, and current Patriots veterans Matthew Slater and Jalen Mills are among those slated to sign autographs as fans and sports memorabilia enthusiasts take over Gillette Stadium this weekend.
news

As Patriots host Colts in Germany, Robert Kraft's first conversation with Sebastian Vollmer comes full circle

Led by Sebastian Vollmer and Markus Kuhn, two former New England players turned broadcasters, the Patriots organically planted a flag in Germany – their new home away from home.
news

How Matthew Judon and Patriots teammates gave back in the community this week

From dressing up for Halloween at Shriners Children's Hospital to showing support for Lewiston, Maine after a tragedy, here's how the New England Patriots got involved in the community this week.
news

Robert Kraft, Mac Jones and Rob Gronkowski show support for Lewiston, Maine ahead of rivalry football game

Members of the New England Patriots organization, past and present, sent messages to the Lewiston, Maine community in the aftermath of the state's most deadly mass shooting.
news

Patriots Cheerleader Molly Shelters is part of something bigger than herself, and wants all kids to experience that feeling of inclusion

New England Patriots Cheerleader and speech language pathologist Molly Shelters had her two worlds collide on Friday, with an appearance at the blue S.E.A.S. Autism Center.
news

How Deatrich Wise Jr. and Patriots teammates gave back in the community this week

From school visits and block parties to Halloween celebrations, here's how the New England Patriots gave back in the community this week.
news

Patriots, Revolution host Halloween party that's 'out of this world'

The New England Patriots and Revolution hosted their annual Halloween party for pediatric cancer patients, and the athletes fully embraced the space theme.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Week 12 Injury Report: Patriots at Giants

Patriots celebrate 30th annual Thanksgiving-in-a-Basket event as players give back during holidays

Patriots and Junior Cheerleaders Volunteer at Turkey Brigade

Patriots vs. Giants: 10 Must-Watch Factors

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 11/22

Patriots Gameplan: Evaluating Bailey Zappe's Chances to Start at Quarterback for the Pats vs. the Giants 

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Thanksgiving: Stuffing or Dressing?

We asked Patriots players about a popular Thanksgiving side dish.

Robert Kraft, Patriots Players and Alumni Deliver Thanksgiving Baskets to Families in Need

The New England Patriots Foundation and Goodwill teamed up for the 30th consecutive year to distribute 200 Thanksgiving-themed baskets to families in need at the Goodwill headquarters in Boston on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. Robert Kraft, Patriots alumni and players, including David Andrews, Joe Cardona and Ezekiel Elliott, and others, personally delivered the baskets to families' cars.

Belestrator: Previewing the Giants Playmakers on Defense

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down the New York Giants defense on this episode of the Belestrator.

Jabrill Peppers: "I'm excited about playing the Giants"

Patriots defensive back Jabrill Peppers addresses the media on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Matthew Slater on Thanksgiving: "I love Mac and Cheese"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Ezekiel Elliott 11/22: "Got to come out and execute"

Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott addresses the media on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising