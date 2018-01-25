'Tom vs. Time' sets up 2017 season

Earlier this month, Tom Brady **announced he would be releasing a docu-series** called "Tom vs. Time." The series will go behind the scenes of the season and how Tom prepared his body for his 18th year in the NFL

The first episode dropped on Thursday.

"Tom vs. Time" brings viewers into Tom's home, his workouts and his car after a tough loss. The episode begins with last year's Super Bowl LI win and everything that led to it, including his four-game suspension.

"It was a very trying year," Tom said. "Missing the month of September, knowing what all my family put into it, I think to end it the way we ended it, to celebrate the way we celebrated it, was a year I'll never forget for so many different reasons."

The 15-minute episode goes from the Super Bowl to the ring ceremony to offseason training sessions. It ends with the Patriots 2017 home opener and the crushing defeat at the hands of the Chiefs.

In the car on the ride home, Gisele Bündchen offered Tom supportive words, and in doing so, she was right on the money.

"You were not in sync yet. You just don't know each other," she said. "It's like building a relationship. The first time you meet someone, you're not going to be their best friend. It takes time to get to know people ... It's going to be awesome. I know it."

The first episode of "Tom vs. Time" covers this and much more. You can watch the full episode below.