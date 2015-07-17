Top 10 'Do Your Job' Patriots

Do Your Job is more than just a t-shirt slogan in Foxborough. It's the foundation of Bill Belichick's coaching philosophy and, on some level, a catalyst for the team's success over the coach's tenure in New England.

Not every player is asked to do the same things. Roles differ from position to position and even within positions. Stars are asked to do more. Role players are counted on to, well, fill out their roles.

On some level guys need to, as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson used to say in his WWE days, "Know your role."

Some guys who do their jobs at the highest level are also the most talented, dominant players on the team. Other Patriots excel in a more limited role.

NFL Network had Rob Gronkowski ranked at No. 10 overall on its list of top 100 players, seven slots behind his quarterback, Tom Brady. But an argument can be made that big No. 87 dominates his job even more so than No. 12 does in his.

With that in mind, PFW has come up with a top-10 list of Patriots players based on how well they are able to fulfill their coach's wishes for their role in the success of the defending Super Bowl champions.