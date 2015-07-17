Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Aug 13 - 12:30 AM | Sun Aug 15 - 11:59 PM

5 Keys from Patriots preseason win over Washington

Game Observations: Judon, Jones impress vs. Washington

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 8/12

Game Notes: Stevenson has a 91-yard touchdown run

Game Preview: Washington Football Team at New England Patriots

Broadcast Information: Washington at New England

Day 12 blogservations: Tempo slows as attention turns to Washington

Notebook: Meyers still sees room to grow

Bill Belichick 8/10: 'Every game is an opportunity'

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Camp competition escalates as preseason approaches

Day 11 blogservations: Intensity picks up, QBs respond

Notebook: Nordin pushing to seize his opportunity

Day 10 blogservations: QBs search for consistency during physical practice

Notebook: Harry continues strong training camp

Analysis: More options at DL in 2021

Bill Belichick on Peyton Manning, Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson

Notebook: Hightower, Phillips key revamped Patriots defense

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 1.0

Training Camp: Everything you need to know

Notebook: Every minute counts for Pats QBs

Top 10 'Do Your Job' Patriots

Jul 16, 2015 at 10:48 PM
headshot-andy-hart
Andy Hart

Patriots.com Writer

Do Your Job is more than just a t-shirt slogan in Foxborough. It's the foundation of Bill Belichick's coaching philosophy and, on some level, a catalyst for the team's success over the coach's tenure in New England.

Not every player is asked to do the same things. Roles differ from position to position and even within positions. Stars are asked to do more. Role players are counted on to, well, fill out their roles.

On some level guys need to, as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson used to say in his WWE days, "Know your role."

Some guys who do their jobs at the highest level are also the most talented, dominant players on the team. Other Patriots excel in a more limited role.

NFL Network had Rob Gronkowski ranked at No. 10 overall on its list of top 100 players, seven slots behind his quarterback, Tom Brady. But an argument can be made that big No. 87 dominates his job even more so than No. 12 does in his.

With that in mind, PFW has come up with a top-10 list of Patriots players based on how well they are able to fulfill their coach's wishes for their role in the success of the defending Super Bowl champions.

So, Do Your Job and read on to see who the No. 1 Do Your Job Patriots player is. You might be surprised by the way the list unfolds.

20150715-dyj-gronk-v2.jpg
20150715-dyj-brady-v2.jpg
20150715-dyj-slater.jpg
20150715-dyj-ninko.jpg
20150715-dyj-collins.jpg
20150715-dyj-gost.jpg
20150715-dyj-edelman.jpg
20150715-dyj-vollmer.jpg
20150715-dyj-dmac.jpg
20150715-dyj-hightower.jpg

Honorable mention: LeGarrette Blount, Brandon LaFell, James Develin, Brandon Bolden, Ryan Wendell.

What do you think of our list? Where did we go wrong? Let us know with a comment below!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Breaking down Mac Jones' Patriots debut

The Patriots first-round draft pick showed poise in his first NFL game action against the Washington Football Team.
news

5 Keys from Patriots preseason win over Washington

Here are the five biggest takeaways from the Patriots preseason-opening win over the Washington Football Team.
news

Game Observations: Judon, Jones impress vs. Washington

A variety of thoughts about the first Patriots preseason game of 2021 from the press box at Gillette Stadium.
news

Patriots reveal rookie preseason numbers

The Patriots rookies will able to ditch their initial numbers as they get ready for the first preseason game of the summer.
news

Analysis: Numbers, questions remain in defensive backfield

As we get deeper into Patriots training camp, we delve deeper into the competition at various positions. Today, an examination of the New England secondary.
news

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Camp competition escalates as preseason approaches

Patriots fans want to know how the training camp competition is playing out at the biggest and most important positions.
news

Analysis: More options at DL in 2021

As we get deeper into training camp, we delve deeper into the competition at various positions. Today, an examination of the defensive line.
news

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 1.0

There's still a lot of work to be done, but with more than a week in the books here's a look at Patriots Unfiltered's 53-man roster.
news

Analysis: TE reemerging as a factor on offense

Now into Week 2 of Patriots training camp, we're making a closer inspection of the new-look tight end position here in New England.
news

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Diving into training camp 

In this week's mailbag, questions revolve mostly around the various position competitions taking place now that Patriots training camp is officially underway.
news

Breaking down Patriots' Madden '22 ratings

With the release of Madden '22, let's take a look at how the Patriots' player rankings stack up in the latest release.
news

5 under-the-radar Patriots making an unpadded roster push

Here are five Patriots you might not know that have shown well for themselves through five camp practices.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Claim Ratings Win in First Game of 2021 Season

Breaking down Mac Jones' Patriots debut

5 Keys from Patriots preseason win over Washington

Game Observations: Judon, Jones impress vs. Washington

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Washington Football Team presented by CarMax

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/13

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Debrief: Breaking down the win over Washington

Tamara Brown and Patriots.com writer Mike Dussault discuss The New England Patriots win against the Washington Football Team on August 12, 2021.

Game Recap: Patriots vs. Washington Football Team

Patriots welcome fans back to Gillette Stadium with a 22-13 victory over the Washington Football Team.

Bill Belichick 8/13: 'It was a good evaluation night, hopefully we can build on that'

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media via video conference on Monday, August 13, 2021.

Press Pass: Preseason Game 1 

Patriots players Cam Newton, Joejuan Williams, James White and Josh Uche address the media on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

Bill Belichick 8/12: 'It was a good experience for the guys that played'

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 22-13 win over the Washington Football Team at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

Josh Uche 8/12: 'Just trusting the coaching from my coaches'

Patriots LB Josh Uche addresses the media on Thursday, August 12, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2021 Draft Class

The New England Patriots drafted eight players in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
Advertising