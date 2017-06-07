Towering McDermott hopes to continue growth

"Growing up I was more of a basketball player and I definitely thought that would be my future," McDermott admitted after the Patriots drafted him, "but I changed to football my senior year of high school and never looked back."

When McDermott arrived on the Westwood campus, he was 235 to 240 pounds - "on a good day, 245," as he put it - built like a basketball power forward or a gangly tight end, the position he mostly played as a prep star. His Bruins coaches had other plans for him, however.

"I was a tight end my whole life and then when I got to UCLA they moved me right to tackle, and then I did some tackle-tight end formations and some goal line and short-yardage for my first two years before I became a full-time left tackle starter."

He lacked the bulk needed for that job, though, and had to work at adding pounds to his long frame.