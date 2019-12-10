Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Dec 31 2021 - 12:00 AM | Sun Jan 02 2022 - 10:40 AM

How to Watch/Listen: Jaguars at Patriots

Expert Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Jaguars

Patriots Week 17 rooting guide

Game Preview: Jaguars at Patriots

NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 17

Potential Patriots 2022 New Year's Resolutions

American Dreamer: German fullback Johnson feeling at home in New England

Seymour named Hall of Fame finalist for fourth-straight year

Brandon Bolden reveals 2018 cancer diagnosis

Notebook: Harris racing to the finish

What They're Saying: Jacksonville Jaguars

Matthew Slater announced as a finalist for the 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Patriots Offer First Commemorative NFT for Jaguars Game

Statement on the Passing of John Madden

Notebook: McDaniels, Mac pushing for a strong finish

NFL Notes: Fortunes change quickly in NFL

Patriots Mailbag: Week 17 Edition

Analysis: Two Patriots land on Reserve/COVID list

Slater: Pats must stick together and fight

Pats fall out of first as Bills take top spot

Tracking the AFC playoff picture: Patriots maintain one-game lead in AFC East

Dec 10, 2019 at 12:38 PM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

2019-PlayoffPicture-PDC

For the second straight season the Patriots have dropped consecutive games in December, this time coming out on the short end of a 23-16 decision to the Chiefs at Gillette Stadium, snapping the team's 21-game home winning streak. There was some good news in the AFC playoff picture, however, as both the Bills and Texans lost, allowing the Patriots to remain ahead of both in the jockeying for postseason position.

First and foremost, the Bills loss to the Ravens allowed New England to remain atop the AFC East standings at 10-3, a game ahead of 9-4 Buffalo. The Ravens (11-2) win means Baltimore is now a game ahead of the Patriots and in control of the tiebreaker. That means the Ravens will need to lose two of their remaining three games for the Patriots to have a chance at the top seed.

Houston's (8-5) loss keeps the Patriots two games ahead of the Texans while the Chiefs (9-4) are now just a game back. Both hold the tiebreaker on New England, so the Patriots may need to win out in order to hold off Kansas City for the second seed and last first-round bye.

Things are beginning to tighten up in the battles for the byes, and the suddenly struggling Patriots will need to turn things around in order to avoid playing on wild card weekend for the first time since 2009. If New England takes care of business and wins the final three games, it will clinch no worse than the second seed. The Bills might have a chance to grab a share of the division lead in two weeks depending on the results of the Week 15 games, but the Patriots would still own the tiebreaker over Buffalo based on better record versus common opponents.

A Patriots loss would allow the Chiefs the opportunity to grab the 2 seed by winning out, and two losses would open the door for the Bills to grab the division title. Lots of possibilities to sort through with three weeks left.

Here's a look at the current playoff structure in the AFC with the remaining schedule for each team.

Table inside Article
TEAM RECORD DIV. CONF. REMAINING GAMES
Baltimore 11-2 3-1 7-2 NYJ, at Cle., Pit.
New England 10-3 4-0 6-3 at Cin., Buf., Mia.
Kansas City 9-4 4-0 7-3 Den., at Chi., LAC
Houston 8-5 3-1 7-3 at Ten., at TB, Ten.
Buffalo 9-4 3-1 6-3 at Pit., at NE, NYJ
Pittsburgh 8-5 3-2 5-3 Buf., at NYJ, at Bal.
Tennessee 8-5 2-2 6-4 Hou., NO, at Hou.

Pittsburgh's edge in conference record gives the Steelers the 6 seed over Tennessee.

Related Content

news

American Dreamer: German fullback Johnson feeling at home in New England

Fullback Jakob Johnson, a native of Germany, is living his improbable American dream as a member of the Patriots.
news

Potential Patriots 2022 New Year's Resolutions

With a new calendar year dawning, we're mulling some resolutions the Patriots might consider for 2022.
news

Patriots Week 17 rooting guide

Here's which teams Patriots fans should be rooting for to get their team into the playoffs in Week 17!
news

Seymour named Hall of Fame finalist for fourth-straight year

The former Patriots defensive stalwart will get another shot at having a bust in Canton.
news

NFL Notes: Fortunes change quickly in NFL

After riding high for two months, things have changed for the Patriots in recent weeks.
news

Patriots Mailbag: Week 17 Edition

In this week's mailbag, we examine the most recent Patriots loss and the state of this Patriots team as the 2021 regular season approaches its end.
news

Analysis: Two Patriots land on Reserve/COVID list

A day after a disappointing loss to the Bills, the Patriots got more bad news about two members of their defense.
news

Pats fall out of first as Bills take top spot

Patriots still control their fate in battle for the postseason.
news

Game Observations: Post-Christmas, Bills come due 

A variety of thoughts about the 2021 Patriots' Week 16 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
news

Inactive Analysis: Harris set to return

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for the Patriots in Week 16 against the Bills.
news

Game Day Roster Update: A busy Christmas for Patriots 

Analyzing the last-minute roster shuffling the Patriots have done in advance of their 2021 Week 16 game with the Buffalo Bills.
news

Patriots Week 16 rooting guide

Here's what teams Patriots fans should be rooting for this weekend!
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Elevate Three Players to the Active Roster

Game Preview: Jaguars at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Jaguars at Patriots

Expert Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Jaguars

10 Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Jaguars

Report: Phillips signs multi-year extension

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Jaguars Coming to Foxborough, 1-on-1 with Matthew Slater

Paul Perillo, Erik Scalavino, Tamara Brown and Mike Dussault discuss the difficulties facing the Patriots defense and how they hope to adjust when facing Jacksonville for the last regular-season game at Gillette. Tamara Brown also goes one on one with Matthew Slater.

Patriots This Week: Bills Lookback and Jaguars Preview

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots loss against the Buffalo Bills.

Patriots All Access: Jaguars Preview

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, a fascinating visit down on the farm with Hall of Fame guard John Hannah, who is the owner/operator of a cattle farm in Blountsville, AL. In addition, Bill Belichick discusses the Jacksonville Jaguars and Steve Burton goes one-on-one with defensive back Adrian Phillips. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Kyle Dugger 12/31: "We know it's up to us to dig in everyday, and do what we have to do to come out on the right side of things"

Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger addresses the media on Friday, December 31st, 2021.

Trent Brown on New Year's resolutions 12/31: "Trying to be a better man. Keep growing"

Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown addresses the media on Friday, December 31st, 2021.

Jamie Collins 12/31: "We dug ourselves a hole, we just gotta climb back out of it"

Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins addresses the media on Friday, December 31st, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Three Patriots selected to NFL Pro Bowl

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, linebacker Matthew Judon and special teams captain Matthew Slater have been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising