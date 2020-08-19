Training camp blogservations: Byrd making a push

After two days in full pads the Patriots dialed things back a bit on Wednesday as Bill Belichick had his players in helmets and shells. The coach stressed the need to continue the instruction portion of camp and the tempo was decidedly slower than it was in the previous two sessions.

Belichick explained the need to get all the players up to speed in order to give everyone opportunities to be evaluated on the field.

"A little different pace to the practice and so forth, but still obviously a big day for us, big working day for us," Belichick said before the workout. "So, we'll again just try to keep stacking these days together. We've got a decent amount of time here to work with, but we're trying to stay in a productive schedule and give everybody an opportunity to know what to do so we can evaluate them going forward. We're still, I'd say, a little ways off from that, but getting closer, and that's just a step-by-step, day-by-day process."

Despite the lack of contact the defense continued its solid play thus far this summer. The secondary got a lot of work on Wednesday with multiple 7-on-7 and full team sessions that featured a lot of throwing. On most occasions, the coverage was very tight and quarterbacks had a hard time making connections for any significant gains. Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham were intercepted twice apiece, although the tempo of the day may have contributed to some of those miscues.

One offensive player who managed to consistently beat the coverage was Damiere Byrd. Byrd has done that throughout the week, but hasn't had many catches to show for his solid route-running. His deep speed is evident, but most of the time he gets a step on the coverage the passes thrown his way have been off target.

That happened a couple of times early on Wednesday as well, but then he managed to make a few catches for some big plays later on. Brian Hoyer hit him for a nice gain on a crosser, and then Stidham found him behind the coverage deep down the left side for a touchdown. Newton and Byrd connected on a deep comeback on the left sideline, finally giving the speedster some catches to show for his work.

Overall the practice wasn't as lively as the previous two in pads, but it was still a chance to see how some of the pieces are starting to fit together.

"I think the team has worked hard," Belichick added. "They're really trying to, I'd say, be attentive, correct things from one play to the next or from one day to the next. When we make emphasis points on things we need to try to do better, either individually or collectively as a group, they've really responded and tried to fix the things that needed fixing. Not that we've got them all fixed by any means but I could see progress. I've seen consistent progress over the last really four practices and then the two this week, so really the last six practices where we've started to, like I said, take things from the meetings and the corrections out onto the field and improve on them the next day and so forth.

"They're doing a good job. We've just got to get a lot of things done here. The wheels start spinning a lot faster in a few days, but for right now, we're just trying to stay at a good teaching pace and be able to get some time to work and improve on our fundamentals, some of the basic things that we need to do, on almost every play. Hopefully, we can build a good base as we move forward."