Training camp blogservations: Goal line wake-up call

There are times during training camp when the daily grind can be reminiscent of Groundhog Day. The sounds, drills, players and coaches all remain largely the same each practice, and only the execution of the individuals distinguishes one day's work from another.

There's a routine to the various goings-on, and even those of us who are simply watching every day can be lulled into it after a while.

Then all of sudden things can take on a dramatically different look, as was the case late in Thursday's practice. The Patriots finished the final 11-on-11 work with some goal line reps, which in and of itself isn't uncommon. In fact it was just two days ago, the last time the team was in full pads, when the offense and defense went at it in live goal line situations.

But there was one rep that was different, and running back J.J. Taylor was the unfortunate recipient. The undrafted rookie out of Arizona took a handoff and was met forcefully short of the end zone by a couple of Patriots defenders. It appeared as if Terez Hall delivered the big hit, spinning the diminutive Taylor like and top and causing a stir among his teammates.

Taylor never had a chance to make it in for the touchdown, but the sound of the hit reverberated around the practice fields unlike any other thus far this summer. It was a taste of football we haven't seen – a good, hard, clean, live tackle – and it was the highlight of the day.

That wasn't the only play the defense got the better of things in what has become the theme of camp thus far. The offense continued to struggled regardless of which quarterback was at the helm, with the secondary clamping down on most of the receivers on a regular basis.

Here's a look at some other observations from Thursday's two-hour practice.

*All three quarterbacks continue to rotate in and out of drills but Thursday seemed to be a time for Cam Newton to gain a little more traction. Newton is still finding his way in the offense and still doesn't appear to have a full grasp on everything, but he has shown signs of improving seemingly every day. He did miss on a potential deep shot to Jakobi Meyers down the right side in 11-on-11 down and distance work, but he looked more comfortable in the pocket and again showed amazing arm strength. There was an interesting sequence later when Newton's deep comeback to an open Damiere Byrd was a little late, and the wideout dropped a very catchable ball. Newton motioned toward Byrd to stay where he was and threw it back in his direction, completing the connection this time before they headed back to the huddle.