Training camp blogservations: Newton taking control

*Adrian Phillips was dressed for practice but went down to the lower field for some conditioning work. He returned about 30 minutes later and watched the rest of the safeties as they worked in drills. Phillips' work in coverage has been impressive thus far this summer and he is a leading candidate to replace Patrick Chung next to Devin McCourty in the starting lineup.

*Another safety, Kyle Dugger, was seen riding a stationary bike during practice and didn't take part in any team drills.

*Fellow rookies Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings lined up together at linebacker during drills and both were asked to call the defensive signals at times.

*Newcomer Paul Quessenberry was on the field wearing the No. 48 after being signed over the weekend. Quessenberry was a defensive end at Navy but is listed as a tight end. He spent a lot of time working with fullback Jakob Johnson on Sunday.

*Byrd's speed has been apparent throughout camp as the wideout has consistently gotten behind the coverage when asked to get deep. That speed also seems to be helping him back off the coverage a bit as he also frees himself effectively on deep comeback routes near the sidelines. It's been common to watch Byrd run directly at a corner, only to stop quickly and come back toward the football for a pretty easy connection. He seems to run those routes quite often and with plenty of success.

*Devin Asiasi has shown some ability as a receiver but also has fought off some inconsistency during camp. Sunday was one of those days. He caught a short pass in 7-on-7s but soon fumbled, causing him to run a lap. He later ran another lap during 11-on-11 work and had a bad drop in between. Asiasi moves pretty well and gets down the seam, and some of his mistakes no doubt are a result of inexperience. He did grab a couple of passes from Hoyer to kick off the late two-minute drill.

*Justin Rohrwasser did some kicking on Sunday, which is notable because it hasn't happened often when the media has been watching. He did some work with just Joe Cardona and Jake Bailey on the opposite field before booting some field goals under full team conditions. He seemed to struggle a bit with some of his kicks not generating much height. He did make 2 of 4 field goals with the attempts ranging from 38-46 yards, and at least one of the misses likely would have been good if not attempted toward the skinny goal posts. The rookie has spent a lot of time riding the bike at practice so it's possible he's been dealing with a physical problem and that's the reason he hasn't had a huge workload thus far. It also might explain various reports indicating Nick Folk could be re-signing in New England soon.

*N'Keal Harry missed some practice time last week but was back on the field Sunday. The second-year wideout still appears to have trouble getting open consistently, and a handful of passes thrown his way wound up incomplete. He tried to get deep with Justin Bethel in coverage but the corner was with him stride-for-stride and prevented the connection. Late in practice after a two-minute drill he appeared to be struggling physically and went to one knee on the opposite sideline behind a light pole while practice continued. A member of the training staff came over and the two walked back to where the rest of the offense was at that point and practice soon ended.

*In addition to Edelman several players spoke to the media via video conference. That group included Jonathan Jones, Byron Cowart, Andrews, Korey Cunningham and Jason McCourty.